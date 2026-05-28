The Republican Standard

The Republican Standard

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Gary Creamer
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Where is the civility that existed when Ronald Reagan was President? Can we agree that the relationship between the parties has changed dramatically? In my view, the Democrats have taken a “No Prisoners” attitude toward anything or anyone who doesn’t joyfully kiss their behinds; literally. I cite the Democrat from Minnesota who voted against the Democrat-proposed state budget who was murdered the next day along with her husband. I also cite the Scholar and engineer from India who was nominated by Gov. Youngkin for the VA School board. She was rejected by the Dem controlled Senate because she wrote something favorable to the U.S. Constitution. The Dems called this well qualified Indian woman a “White Supremacist” and rejected her nomination. I cite the glee among Dems and their supporters regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

WE ARE GLAD THAT WE FINALLY HAVE A STRONG MAN IN DONALD TRUMP, WHO IS STANDING UP TO THEIR EVIL, CRIMINAL MACHINATIONS!

I mean what’s not to hate about the Democrats? They are literally teaching our kids that they can change what sex they are. They are teaching our boys it’s okay to have sex with other boys or even men; never mind about HIV AND AIDS…do whatever you FEEL LIKE DOING is their advice to 6 year olds. And what about WHITENESS?!!! They are teaching our kids that to be WHITE is to be a bad person. And what about all the fraud in our social programs like day care, hospice, Medicare, SNAP…you name it and they have a scam taking in BILLIONS. These things I’ve mentioned are just the tip of the iceberg. It can’t possibly be too soon that these evil, crooked, corrupt, racist, sexist, traitorous, sick bastards and whores of Satan get put in jail! All of them! And if Donald Trump can get it done, HE’S OUR MAN! DON’T FUCK WITH HIM!

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