by Daniel P. Cortez

In Virginia, there is a tradition where the exiting governor — in their final act as governor — delivers a speech to the incoming inaugural crowd to recap their legacy and remind the future what is owed to the past.

Then without fanfare, the governor leaves for the Executive Mansion and the new governor speaks to Virginians unalloyed.

History was made in Richmond. As every living former Virginia Governor but one, observed the peaceful transition of power as Governor Glenn Youngkin responsibly and respectfully completed his mission as the Commonwealth’s 74th Chief Executive Officer with thousands observing Abigail Spanberger sworn in as our 75th Governor.

While everyone should wish Virginia’s new governor well in her new office, she has incredibly big shoes to fill.

Credit Youngkin for providing $9 billion in tax relief for hardworking Virginians, along with making Virginia the most tax friendly state for veterans eliminating up to $40,000 in military retirement tax, and $1.4 billion a year cutting the cost of bureaucracy.

Respecting the rule of law, homicides remain down in Virginia 30% and with the aid of Virginia’s remarkable outgoing Attorney General Jason Miyares and staff, fentanyl overdose deaths remain down 59% which leads the nation.

In education, Virginia is ranked #1 to become a teacher, with vacancies down nearly 36% and compensation up nearly 20%. Living up to Youngkin’s campaign pledge, parents remained more involved in education decisions.

It has been a remarkable four years under Youngkin — but elections having consequences.

Storm Clouds On The Horizon in Venezuela?

A huge concern remains with the objectively irresponsible actions of Minnesota’s embattled Governor Tim Waltz over immigration law, and whether Spanberger embraces the rule of law with the help of newly elected Atto(r)ney General Jay Jones working to contest legal federal mandates for political gain.

Now let’s examine how the nation’s precise tactical military exercise in Venezuela to capture Nicolas Maduro and his wife and extricating them to the United States to face charges demonstrating the resolve of President Donald J. Trump, affect Virginia.

Over half a century ago as a 19-year-old Marine, I took part in a similar “snatch operation” being “volunteered” at the last minute to work with CIA operatives in South Vietnam capturing a high value enemy insurgent.

The most sophisticated use of weaponry and tactics for the time was utilized along with specialized helicopters that muffled our approach.

Like the action in Venezuela, the movement to contact was quick and the operation flawless as the ferocity of combat exchanges with the enemy was expected.

Ultimately it was the daring under fire of one particular Marine helicopter pilot who decades later I came to find out was the father of the First Lady of Virginia, Susan Brown Allen, wife of the 67th governor, George Felix Allen, that saved every one of us from perishing.

I was too junior a Marine to know what occurred to the captured enemy official, and it would take half a century to see the results of not only that action, but the entire combat component in Vietnam costing the lives of approximately 58,220 American heroes etched on a polished black granite wall in Washington D. C.

Like so many other ‘Nam veterans who to this day remain embittered by the entire Vietnam experience tragically based on the facade of the Gulf of Tonkin incident, what remains therapeutic is the patriotic, economic and entrepreneurial success of Vietnam today and some former citizens.

The parallels of possibly more military intervention in Venezuela, and economic opportunity that was provided to the Vietnamese, presents hope as we further examine American history in Virginia and the need for ongoing entrepreneurial action of the Youngkin variety.

Pride remains in the service and actions of former Navy Capt. and now Under Secretary of the Navy, Hung Cao, born in Vietnam about the time of my tour of duty with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines.

Cao, a Naval academy graduate, has a son who is also a midshipman and upon graduation this year, will accept a commission as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

Vietnam veterans who observed a once war-torn nation now in remarkably prosperous times, appreciate with pride the diligence and resolve of the Vietnamese community with leaders like Cao.

His story like other military heroes during our 250 American Anniversary celebrations should be celebrated and promulgated.

Venezuela’s troubling collectivist history decimated their oil markets and economically destroyed the once most prosperous South American nation.

Now its citizens can now look forward to prosperity with the right leadership, thanks to Trump’s responsible pursuit of criminals adhering to Article 2 of the constitution allowing him the authority to pursue those violating American law legally utilizing the Monroe Doctrine.

This doctrine indeed has been a maxim for two centuries demonstrating military and political intervention shaping international policy.

With specificity, Maduro and his wife face narcoterrorism and drug charges.

Members of Congress calling the action illegal, should acknowledge by law the president had 48 hours to notify congress after a specific military intervention, which he did.

Vindman in VA07: Harming Virginians

Uninformed and ignorant media operatives and some establishment liberals denigrate Trump’s responsible leadership and dogged pursuit of criminals who violate our laws.

Congressman Eugene Vindman, a Middle Eastern U.S. Army veteran, representing Virginia’s 7th District, suggests Trump was wrong to “start a war in Venezuela.”

He goes on to say in his official released response, “…it is not what the American people want, it is not putting America first, and it is not worth American blood and treasure.”

Yet there are strong alternatives to Vindman in the GOP primary contest with stronger if not better resumes.

Keep your eyes on Doug Ollivant — former West Point instructor, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, and a former Director for Iraq for the National Security Council — who arguably has the strongest resume to take Vindman head on.

More than this, Ollivant and can debate Vindman responsibly and with integrity when it comes to national security concerns and veterans’ affairs — without the baggage of defending a state senate seat where there are just two seats separating Virginia Republicans from stopping the insanity we are seeing in Richmond today.

Yet the size of Vindman’s dark money war chest — $7 million raised in one quarter — puts any talking points about GOP fundraising advantages to bed. Nominating a fighter should be Virginian’s first priority against Vindman; defending the leadership we already have a very close second.

Venezuela and Virginia: Partners in Freedom and Prosperity?

Yet individuals such as former Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares who have responsibly fostered their “One Pill Can Kill” program in Virginia stopping the spread of the scourge of fentanyl, perhaps is more appealing to Virginia families tired of the availability of lethal drugs destroying the lives of our children and grandchildren originating in Venezuela.

This will be a great challenge for Spanberger as she attempts undoing legal law enforcement mandates by Youngkin and Trump. Yet who are the right men or women to aid in continuing and bringing back prosperity to Venezuela and Virginia?

Fortunately, America has a genuine business minded president with a construction pedigree. Trump the businessman understands the need to bring business executives to retool oil infrastructure assets in Venezuela in an effort not only to pay America’s owed oil debt, but to revitalize their economy.

What is needed now is an individual like former GOYA CEO Bob Unanue, a man well known to the President and internationally with his GOYA Cares program stopping the scourge of child trafficking.

Unanue, who served as one of 18 national Hispanic leaders on Trump’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity, is fluent in Spanish and has a daughter-in- law from Venezuela.

Unanue would make a remarkable American Ambassador to Venezuela.

And the President need not look far for others to aid Unanue. He should also consider former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura who thanks to the entrepreneurial leadership of Youngkin which made Virginia a business juggernaut.

With responsible leaders such as Unanue and Segura perhaps Venezuela will become another Vietnam and like Vietnam have the United States and Virginia as one of its largest trading and export partners.

Yet the lesson for Virginia — and not coincidentally, the challenge for Spanberger — is to find established business individuals who promote business from the bottom up not top down. Venezuela’s renaissance is going to look like the Virginia renaissance. Spanberger would be wise to keep a good thing going without unnecessarily placing impediments in the way. In fact, as General Assembly Democrats continue to put forward brazen and absurd legislation, the business community in Virginia is already beginning to second guess their bet.

Confidence — not experimentation — builds business. Corruption breeds the Venezuela-type grift that so often comes with lack of leadership, grift that is only corrected by strong and unambiguous leadership.

Thanks to President Donald J. Trump, Maduro and his wife now will atone for their actions and face American justice. Thanks to Glenn Youngkin, he left Virginia better than he found it and with pride — and he should be proud.

May Governor Abigail Spanberger keep Virginia prosperous, stable, and morally responsible while diligently work with President Trump where she can — as she should.

As for Vindman, may his bias turn into true bipartisanship or he find himself replaced. Those who cannot protect Americans and who put our safety as a second-rate consideration do not deserve the public trust.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ of Stafford County is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer and broadcaster who lives in Stafford County.