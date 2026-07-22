The August 4 primary and November election, have sexagenarians, septuagenarians, and octogenarians carefully looking at candidates many times half their age with a keen handle on ethics, economics and business.

With remarkable life experiences and knowledge of international situations, senior’s opinions should be valued more than most.

Sadly, that’s not always the case. Concerns over social security payouts in the not-too-distant future have older voters more involved than ever.

They should be.

Social Insecurity and Affordability

George Will, respected Pulitzer Prize winning writer called “perhaps the most powerful journalist in America” suggests a social security crisis will encompass the nation in six years, correctly suggesting our democracy is resembling a kakistocracy or being governed by the least qualified.

Such are major concerns in Virginia with startling failures by Governor Abigail Spanberger that allow the continuing raising of electricity bills putting her polling in grossly negative territory, with proof thanks to a respected Virginia former Democratic governor whose 2026 Commonwealth Poll released through Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs showed only 44 percent of registered voters approved of her job performance, while 47 percent disapproved. The nine percent who said they were unsure of Spanberger’s leadership cite the economy as the problem.

More validation Spanberger’s public support has eclipsed is that 47 percent also believe Virginia’s headed in the wrong direction with fourteen percent undecided.

Issues troubling Spanberger and her liberal general assembly clearly being led by State Senator Louise Lucas and her acolytes also include data centers, inflation, and the cost of living.

Clearly what Virginia needed was a governor with genuine business bona fides, not a former CIA operative dealing with nuclear proliferation and terrorism having trouble keeping her nose above the political current.

If the respected Will is correct and the nation’s funding stream is exhausted before the 2032 elections, America including her veterans who have fought to preserve and protect our great republic, may see benefits cut by as much as 22 percent.

Anyone gleefully ready to accept a double digit cut to fiscal security?

In examining cause and effect, historic liberal expenditures have cost the nation many billions with the government on track to borrow $2 trillion more by the end of this fiscal year.

Conscience and Warner’s Inability to Admit Mistakes

Spanberger, a devoted liberal attempting to promote a moderate presentation, takes little issue with her party’s historic answer to social programs, by supporting increased funding that may grow a voter base with illegals of questionable character supported by other officials lacking virtue and principle.

The lack of political integrity became flagrant when even ABC News — known to be particularly friendly to liberal officials — had to take issue with Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) who embarrassed himself and his party by suggesting Virginia has voter ID requirements, for which Jon Karl as a former Chief White House correspondent for ABC firmly corrected Warner clearly misrepresenting voting procedures in an effort to undermine President Trump’s correct desire to implement the SAVE America Act.

This same Mark Warner, who was interviewed by a man who’d written books attacking the integrity of President Trump, should be particularly embarrassed; however so typical for politicians of his caliber, he tried to propagandize his way out of the clearly deceptive statement.

I personally have witnessed Warner refusing to admit an oversight. At a veterans’ forum in Fredericksburg, Virginia this same Mark Warner was taken to task for not having the Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem performed at the beginning of our program. Rather than admit fault Warner attempted to spin his way out of the breach of protocol by stating the pledge could be given at the beginning or the end of a program to the chagrin of combat veterans present.

Then like now Warner could have gained respect by simply admitting to his error.

The majority of involved senior and independent voters such as myself clearly understand Senator Warner and liberal compatriots desire NOT to see this become law and ensure cheating at the polls ceases, cheating that in the observation of many has clearly advantaged liberals.

Actions Not Words on Affordability for Seniors

Refocusing on Spanberger, it’s her genuine lack of business credentials and inability to adequately understand energy demands and our military doctrine that remains most troubling to those seeking lower prices and solvency to entitlements like social security, not the feminist pretensions of our governor.

Such a statement clearly galls liberals across Virginia who may easily brand such utterances as sexist.

Yet before the lynch mob gathers at my residence attempting to right double standard statements, acknowledge New Jersey’s Governor Mikie Sherrill elected the same time as Spanberger who has a plus 14 percent positive rating with far less outrage within her own party.

That perhaps may also change with the acknowledgment New Jersey registered about 6,600 illegals to vote when they applied for state I.D. cards and driver’s licenses.

Credit Governor Sherrill for at least seeking to correct the problem; but shame blaming the vendor for the “software” error when the governor has staff to insure responsible application.

Pundits also correctly assess Spanberger has made significant first year errors. Rejoining RGGI was a major mistake in the eye of independent voters watching their wallets and other significant tax increases and expansion of user fees.

Problematic remains Spanberger and company refusing to see the merit in President Trump’s actions using oil as a major part of the solution. Historically unrefined petroleum has been in use for over 5,000 years. The waterproofing of containers and boats was used in Mesopotamia and Elam which today is Iran with natural bitumen deposits. Military historians clearly acknowledge this energy resource was paramount during WWII and after.

While Trump with responsible support from key members of the Virginia Republican delegation such as First District’s Rob Wittman and Fifth District Congressman John McGuire, have seen first-hand how the use of small modular reactors (SMRs) are part of the answer along with responsibly utilizing oil production not just in the military but in the private sector to responsibly advance our nuclear capabilities. Wittman has led the way in the congress to support funding SMRs in the fiscal year 2026 budget.

Spanberger and Warner would be wise to follow Trump and Wittman’s lead.

Republican Energy vs. Democratic Inertia

Again, demonstrative of the responsible evolution of nuclear is the key and at the same time ensure Iran’s nuclear component is never advanced as demonstrated by the thousands of American lives lost over the years by the IRGC and their religious zealotry with nothing but American hate as part of their daily dogma.

Virginia faces her owns form of misguided zealotry from individuals such as State Sen. Saddam Salim supporting SB 624 formally defining Islamophobia and seeking to categorize it as a hate crime. Free speech activists are correct to state concerns how “malicious prejudice or hatred directed toward Islam or Muslims” could apply to non-Muslim victims.

Is this more of the liberal socialist agenda causing the Democratic Party to implode from within? What’s next, the forced application of sharia law in Virginia schools?

Look to individuals such as television host Bill Maher the popular political commentator and stand-up comedian who refers to himself as a progressive, to state his reactions to liberal direction. Maher went on record recently stating the democratic party remains in such disarray due to a socialist takeover he “could” vote for J.D. Vance for President in the 2028 election.

This in spite of the Middle Eastern dilemma should be of major concern to Spanberger and Salim with respect to the Social Security issue.

Pretty clear to see how President Trump has the answer.

Trump and some responsible thinking by Virginia’s would be representatives will save the nation’s seniors, juniors, and the yet to be born by mandating the need to collect the debt from foreign nations due to America’s generosity and protection since our nation was created.

This remains simple business individuals such as former Governor Glenn Youngkin — who is being missed more by the day — understand, and those Virginia Governors who promoted respected Jeffersonian virtue and entrepreneurial advance such as former Governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore and respected veteran Bob McDonnell as Virginians open their wallet more to pay for clear socialist mindsets.

Needed are more such individuals to support the Commander in Chief and those who have served such former Navy helicopter pilot, 2nd District Representative Jen Kiggans, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, John McGuire, and above all the resilient, deliberate, and sober tide of energy building behind 7th Congressional District candidate Doug Ollivant.

Voters in the upcoming Aug. 4th primary should elect Ollivant and in November allow Wittman to continue to do his remarkable job as probably the next Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

Imagine how our defense industry will be cared for with Wittman in charge working with the White House to defend and protect America from terrorists and illegal grifters — all while dealing responsibly with nation’s need to advance artificial intelligence and cyber security in the face of ongoing Chinese and Russian intervention.

Virginia’s security, social or otherwise, will be protected and our 250th Anniversary well celebrated and preserved — if and only if seniors have our criterial say on election day.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer and broadcaster who lives in Stafford County.