by Daniel P. Cortez

Preparations continue as events are being held across the nation in celebration of America’s 250 celebration especially for Virginia in the drama of our redistricting nightmare.

Prayer and patriotism will be on display on the mall in Washington, D.C. this Sunday, May 17th as a number of Fredericksburg area residents and officials attend “Rededicate 250” billed as a National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving for all faiths.

Icons of the nation’s religious doctrines such as Franklin Graham, Pastor Jonathan Falwell, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Bishop Robert Barron, Pastor Andy Frank and well-known Christian Speaker Sadie Robertson Huff, will join Speaker Mike Johnson, Secretary Pete Hegseth, Rabbi Soloveitchik and testimony by Dr. Ben Carson from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ambassador Monica Crowley will deliver welcome remarks along with a message from President Donald Trump.

Initial estimates are tens of thousands to fill the mall coordinated by Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office, Pastor Paula White, and Faith Director Jennifer Sevilla Korn who plays a prominent role as one the most visible and renown Hispanic women in the nation.

Frankly, I suggest hundreds of thousands with the rebirth of religion in our nation, will come in prayer with music by the “The President’s Own”, U.S. Marine Band, the United States Navy Band, Bagpipes from the United States Air Force Band, the US. Armed Forces Trumpets, the Hillsdale College Choir and the Grand Canyon University Cannon Choral Society to name a few.

Nevertheless, with the responsible focus of pride in our nation’s decades of accomplishments, this weekend in particular, I take great interest to those taking issue by calling the National Jubilee of Prayer “Christian Nationalism” and ask would such a program continue if the 10-1 Virginia democratic districts had prevailed?

Coupled with ignorance and some troubling history, the issues might be understandable.

In spite of my strict Catholic upbringing, violations by church officials upon innocent youth caused a number the Catholic faithful to flee over the sexual abuse crisis. Church scandals became a global crisis of trust and justice with respects to protecting our children.

The scandal soured me personally, but as I matured and reviewed the genuine miracles I had experienced during my Marine Corps service in Vietnam as a combatant and life’s evolution thanks to my involvement with great national community leaders such as Korn and former GOYA CEO and member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity, the Honorable Bob Unanue, my faith was eventually restored.

While the vast majority of our Founding Fathers embraced faith, it defiantly remains a conundrum with individuals such as former President Barack Obama and why he supported the gerrymandered Virginia action — and why so many on the left seem to want to break faith with America when they do not get their way.

Obama has stated we remain not just a Christian nation but a Buddhist nation, a Hindu nation and also a nation of nonbelievers.

Even the historic institution of Harvard University was founded on the principles of faith even though lately it demonstrates the antitheses of what our founders sought.

All reasons why a diverse religious crowd and with even non-believers along with my family will be present Sunday witnessing patriotism with prayer.

Such as what was displayed at one the nation’s premier airshows at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N. C. last weekend celebrating the nation’s birthday.

Over 100,000 spectators joined one of the Corps’ most distinguished flag officers, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commander, Major Gen. Ryan “Chick” Rideout and Base Commander Col. Tim “Nutz” Drieslien as they boasted the return of the U. S. Navy Blue Angels along with incredible aerobatic performances, a Harrier and F-16 Viper Demo, along with other fighter jets and a powerful Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration.

The static displays of Vietnam era aircraft and medivac helicopters certainly brought back some painful but proud memories for a Vietnam veteran like myself, but the remarkable presentation, level of fitness and proficiency of Marines and civilian employees of Cherry Point demonstrate why Navy and Marine Corps team recruiting remains at record levels celebrating America’s 250th.

President Trump’s recent actions nationally and internationally continue to validate to congress the need to continue to fund our nation’s key military operation in places like Virginia Beach and North Carolina.

Evidence also is being demonstrated in removing the military meek by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth with commanders who understand loyalty and responsible leadership while utilizing superior tactics, support and logistics such as utilized in Iran.

This also was demonstrated with the appointment of Acting Secretary of Navy Hung Cao and his interface with Marine Commandant Eric Smith.

Unique about Cao remains his knowledge of the demonstrated political parallels between Vietnam and Iran and the need to maintain responsible funding supporting the addition of critical ships, drones, and logistical needs he and Smith are championing .

Cao who served on active duty as a Navy captain is perhaps the most qualified “Acting Secretary of the Navy in history. President Trump would be wise to make him permanent SecNav.

Cao born in Vietnam in 1971 when I was serving with Marine combat forces, remains a student of critical military history.

He knows that with President Nixon’s Watergate problems facilitating his resignation in 1974, he was forced to sign the Case-Church Amendment following the Paris Peace Accords. It caused the cessation of critical funding of the Vietnam War in 1973.

In spite of intense lobbying by President Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to extend the deadline, it passed with a two thirds majority preventing a presidential veto. Many Vietnam veterans see this actions greatly aiding in the fall of Vietnam.

And why it remains vital to retain Virginia First District Congressman Rob Wittman, Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee and a strong candidate to become chairman, to work with Trump, Hegseth and Cao insuring funding remains at necessary levels to increase the Virginia fleet of ships needed to maintain the force on force to defeat our nation’s enemies.

That pride in national progression will be on full display this Sunday and throughout the summer according to Rachel Reisner of the Freedom 250 communications team.

Reisner shared the link Freedom250.org where a plethora of information can be found regarding other events such as the Great American State Fair, Memorial Day Parade, Salute to America (DC July 4) and Patriot Games to name a few.

Clearly, prayer and patriotism remain the backbone of our nation in this our national celebration.

Still, the interrogative remains. Now that the redistricting con has been alleviated by the Virginia Supreme Court, how will the upcoming November elections affect pride, prayer, patriotism, and defense readiness in the next 250 years?

One must ask, which side of the aisle demonstrates the greater willingness to preserve and protect family values promoted by Christian doctrine?

This is why officials such as Rob Wittman and possible candidates such as Doug Olivant contesting the seat held by Congressman Eugene Vindman in the 7th District must be given a thorough moral and patriotic examination as to who best can serve.

Thoughts to pounder as we celebrate our 250 anniversary and the magnificent events across the nation.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer, and broadcaster who lives in Stafford County.