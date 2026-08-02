Daniel P. Cortez stands with 7th District Republican Doug Ollivant (R-VA) at the recent White House Freedom Haulers event on July 20th, 2026.

by Daniel P. Cortez

Once again mainstream media and liberal officials validated a lack of balance for responsible White House actions during the recent announcement of the White House Freedom Haulers program.

Present at the White House event with President Donald J. Trump was the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, national leaders of our veteran community, and Doug Ollivant who is running for the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 7th District who once elected will aspire to support such initiatives.

Ollivant’s presence at the White House remains a telling action of who is most worthy to be the nominee to challenge incumbent 7th Dist. Congressman Eugene Vindman.

The message sent by President Trump was loud and clear:

Today we’re taking action to get illegal alien truck drivers off the American roadways and replace them with proud American veterans.

The need for such a firm statement by our Commander-in-Chief is deeply needed and unfortunately for victims of illegal truck drivers, well documented.

For many in Virginia and the nation who tragically have been the victims of crime by the undocumented, it was indeed about time for such a profound statement and action.

Independent voters along with the growing Hispanic community which includes a considerable number of veterans take strong issue with Governor Abigail Spanberger in her first actions as Virginia’s chief executive when she terminated 287(g) state and local agreements authorizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to co-operate with state and local law enforcement officers to perform specific functions under ICE’s direction and oversight in the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Are Democratic State Governors Choosing to Make America Less Safe?

Let’s cut to the chase.

Both President Trump and then-Governor Glenn Youngkin were responsibly removing the criminal element from Virginia’s streets — and to our shock and disgust, Spanberger came out and countermanded this policy

Since then, Virginia has been subjected to considerable illegal alien offenses in what too many are beginning to call a sanctuary state. Even the US Department of Homeland Security is chronicling over two dozen arrests and the sentencing of illegal alien crime in the last few months including rape, murder, drug trafficking, sexual assault, carjacking and abduction.

In June, ICE investigators also aided in the sentencing of illegal alien Samuel Flores de Dios of Mexico to 30 years in prison on charges of production of child sexual abuse material in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Tragically the undocumented have found their way on the nation’s roadways with over 17,000 CDL licenses issued in California alone thanks to the administration of former President Biden and with assistance from then Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, providing little oversight and even allowing licenses to individuals whose work authorizations in the United States had previously expired.

Correcting The Problem and Enforcing America’s Laws

Fortunately, President Trump and Secretary Duffy have reinstituted integrity into the transportation process in an effort to provide safety on the road.

Veterans can be the key with statistics showing truckers who are veterans account for 42% fewer accidents while covering 98% more miles than their counterparts.

No doubt instilled military discipline and a focus on safety remains the key to $70,000 average pay a year under President Trump’s program which has seen an increase in annual earnings of 7.42%

Ollivant shared with me his total support for this pro-veteran initiative, stating:

The transportation industry can provide financial security for a former military family with up to 100% tuition coverage for approved CDL programs. I stand with the president and when elected will endeavor to support common sense programs that capitalize on the strengths of our military in transition.

Politics being what they are this close to the August 4th primary, one of Ollivant’s opponents have attempted to undermine his campaign with predictable and disgusting character attacks attempting to make Ollivant’s professionalism a liability. Nothing could be further from the truth.

For the record, I did not see them standing a few feet from the President as he was or anywhere in sight.

Voters during the primary and in November should not overlook the risks to public safety by allowing undocumented immigrants to circumvent the system with help from out of touch liberal officials like Buttigieg and liberal members of Congress — or by so-called conservative ‘Never Trump’ candidates who too-clever-by-half refuse to salute the President’s veteran actions.

Washington Buzz: Fauci’s 5th Amendment Backlash

Meanwhile, instead of covering a pro-worker and pro-America initiative from the White House, the liberal media focused on poor Dr. Anthony Fauci in spite of the preponderance of evidence he misused his position to enrich himself and misled Congress and the public during the COVID emergency to include the mask mandate, the lockdown, and other restrictions.

The fact Fauci invoked his 5th Amendment rights over 110 times remains a telling and perhaps provided an excuse for media to focus on Fauci — despite a magnificent program providing opportunity for our veteran community and helping to eliminate the undocumented illegally driving big rigs.

The contrast between apologizing for Fauci’s mishandling and self-enriching antics in the middle of a pandemic against Trump’s pro-worker and pro-trucker initiative to help improve incomes and strengthen the economy is illustrative of the very real problems in Washington today — not to mention the differences between the swampy behavior of grifters in contrast against the principled leadership of leaders.

Leadership, Character, Integrity: What You Do When Others Aren’t Watching Matters

For myself, this is why Ollivant’s attendance at the President’s Freedom Haulers announcement remains significant. There was no fanfare, no self-promotion. Only a shared view and a willingness to help. That’s leadership forged in places others might try to imitate cheaply but can never replicate honestly.

A recent Gallop poll released June 30 indicated 77% of 1001 adults in 50 states trust individuals with military experience to perform well in office. Ollivant a seasoned Army combat veteran certainly fits that mold as he held key leadership positions in Iraq and Afghanistan and is uniquely suited to take on Democrat Eugene Vindman in November and give House Republicans a sorely needed pick-up and win.

That’s one more reason to trust veterans like Ollivant for political office who know that veterans behind the wheel — whether on the open road, providing responsibly for their families, or in Congress — is always the right call.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer and broadcaster who lives in Stafford County.