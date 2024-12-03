Photo by visuals on Unsplash

by Daniel P. Cortez

In what should be a national epiphany as President-elect Donald. J Trump again prepares for inauguration day, lachrymose angry liberals and media personalities remain resistant rather than learn from election results.

Amid inaugural celebrations, concerns could be discussed with over 700 independents, conservatives and no doubt a few Democrats gathered at events like the Latino Inaugural Ball, sponsored by Hispanic 100 at the Mayflower Hotel Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C.

They helped make up the 46% Hispanic vote responsible for Trump’s historic victory.

Prominent Latino leaders attending such as Tx. Senator Ted Cruz, former Trump Treasurer of the United States, Jovita Carranza, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Trump Deputy Director/Special Assistant Jenny Sevilla Korn, fellow Trump Hispanic Prosperity Commissioner GOYA CEO Bob Unanue, and Hispanic 100 Chairman, Mario Rodriquez can answer what cultivated voters.

They, partnering with groups including America First Policy Institute co-sponsoring the event, and other key centers of influence such as Jennifer Gonzales, incoming governor of Puerto Rico, as well as Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna add to the Latina woman’s perspective.

“We have great pride with Hispanic 100’s ability to deliver the vote,” Rodriquez stated. “But aside from phenomenal networking opportunities that night, we will celebrate as only Latinos can.”

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears who will be present, Miyares, and interested future candidates, can gain considerably by attending and schmoozing with celebrating national Latino leaders including Unanue, Maximo Alvarez, President of Sunshine gasoline from Florida or Edwardo Verastegui, actor and producer of the blockbuster film on child trafficking “Sound of Freedom”.

Former Virginia Governor George Allen, Tenn. Congressman Mark Green and Andy Ogles are also members of the Honorary Host Committee.

One lesson learned was sexism was a non-issue for the increase in the Latino male vote when examining APVoteCast which surveyed 120,000 members of the electorate.

Over half of men under 30 including Hispanics, supported Trump when the projected wave of female voters for Harris failed to materialize.

Clearly Harris’s proclivity for cackling presentations detracted from looking presidential to serious minded Latinos, but community Christian impact also was a key issue.

In Unanue’s recent book, “Blessed, Donald J. Trump and the Spiritual War”, he not only accurately prognosticated the massive Trump victory months before the election, he validated 36 million eligible Hispanic voters, the nation’s largest minority voting bloc and their strong religious beliefs.

According to the Pew Research Center, Latino voters increased 153 percent since 2000.

And increased concerns remained over the criminal undocumented element victimizing our women and children Unanue noted.

One example is 31 year old illegal alien Denis Humberto Navarette Romero arrested in Herndon, Va. on charges of intent to defile and rape, days after being released on charges of another sex crime.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin criticized officials for allowing Romero with a long rap sheet, back into the community rather than turning him over to ICE for deportation.

Another dilemma remains funding educational facilities strained and impacted by 52 million illegal immigrants, according to World Population Review.

While the Federation for American Immigration Reform suggests its 17 million, educational costs nevertheless force localities to rethink funding mechanisms for new school construction and teacher pay.

Despite hortatory media sermons of an improving economy and denials by the administration of an open southern border; national educational costs skyrocketed.

These issues are not new and what Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger and Earle-Sears must confront in a refocused Trump administration courting disenfranchised Latinos feeling exploited and abused.

Such topics remain ripe for the gubernatorial debate stage and whoever opposes Miyares as drug cartels utilize the undocumented to continue the fentanyl pestilence on communities of color.

Perhaps those questioning Trump’s future border actions need to follow Youngkin and Miyares’s One Pill Can Kill campaign example experiencing a recent 23.3% drop in fatal drug overdoses — the third largest decrease in overdose deaths in America.

David Decatur, Stafford’s local sheriff and his department can also take some credit with their focus on education and action.

“While the Attorney General’s actions have been impacting, law enforcement personnel do have a mandate to put the focus on the victim not victimization of the criminal,” Decatur stated.

Such facts remain prevalent within the Latino community where new census data reveal more people moving into Virginia than out; a reversal of previous trends since 2014.

Specifically according to the census bureau, Virginia had a net-in migration of 22,921 in 2023.

Clearly following Youngkin’s economic and law enforcement focus, Virginia is inviting to new residents.

Facts such as these could be gathered from officials at Hispanic 100’s function.

Consider the visual of candidates such as Earle-Sears and Spanberger in respectful attendance discussing issues sampling a flavorful enchilada.

Seriously embittered political feelings suggest their joint presence unlikely, but examining the landslide defeat of Harris and Democrats, imagine what could be gained from out of the box thinking and attendance.

It sure worked for Trump and the 46 percent who will be at Hispanic 100’s Latino inaugural ball rocking to mariachi and salsa music.

I’ll be one of them.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ of Stafford County is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer and broadcaster.

NB: Those interested in attending or sponsoring the Latino Inaugural ball can contact Michelle Rose at (949) 310-1801 or email MICHELLE@HISPANIC100.ORG