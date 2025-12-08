by Daniel P. Cortez

After a disappointing Virginia election, concerned Republicans evaluate actions after their annual Advance in Williamsburg while political independents focus on the administrative successes of President Donald J. Trump and Governor Glenn Youngkin, considering future elections with the help of the right RPV Chairman.

Recently, as guest of Major General Ryan “Chick” Rideout, Commanding General of the 2nd Marine Air Wing in Cherry Point, N. C., celebrating the 250th Marine Corps birthday, these “leathernecks” perhaps demonstrated the blueprint for future Virginia political victory and responsible leadership.

One just had to observe their patriotism.

Looking around the banquet room listening to the Marine band rivaling Broadway style entertainment with unmatched pomp and circumstance, it reminded me how such celebrations were based on discipline, pride, responsible operational procedurals and individual advance based on Ameritocracy defining historic service.

The Corps, whose elite air, land and sea specialization, remains led not by a wokester with vacillating social mores, but by men and women who focus on who best can accomplish the mission of total victory.

More importantly, the demonstration of the historic application of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps’ team concept is proving itself as recruiting numbers reach new highs.

The parallels of such military success are relative and demonstrative.

Rideout’s outreach embraced by Marines under his command is not just rewarded with visible loyalty and affection, but with fitness of personnel who focus on mission and maintenance. His Marines live and work to excel operationally doing what they can, asking not what the country can do for them but what they do for their country and Corps as former President John F. Kennedy inferred in his famous inaugural address Jan. 20, 1961.

Such renewed espirit de corps accentuates the new focus of President Trump and his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, undoing the previous administration’s wokeness badly damaging the nation’s military lethality and readiness.

Yes — such defense readiness is not without cost.

Naysayers historically debate the use of rising taxation affecting financing against marketing of America’s incredible resources affecting considerably less when funding defense programs.

Responsible utilization of the nation’s vast energy and manufacturing resources remain in contrast of the national and international business transactions by Trump in contrast to former President Biden’s emphasis on solar and wind as renewable energy resources. Biden’s poorly considered plan lacking clear direction received mixed reviews from industry experts and environmental groups regarding expanded tax credits for electric vehicles and home upgrades focusing on energy efficiency. Such “efficiency” remains compromised as is repeatedly pointed out by genuine fiscal conservatives such as former Virginia Governor George Allen, who responsibly points out the 12% tax on power bills caused by offshore wind and the Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative or RGGI placates climate apocalypse enablers.

Sadly Governor-elect Spanberger indicated her intention to have Virginia re-join other states still in the compact. Bottom line regardless of political spin, Allen points out rate payers continue to see increases being touted as a move towards “affordability”.

Forward thinking leaders such as Trump, Youngkin and First District Congressman Rob Wittman, Vice Chair of the House Armed Forces Committee saw the merit of advancing programs such as nuclear energy in small modular reactors (SMRs) as part of their clean energy solution.

Wittman remains focused on the threat from China with their efforts to dominate the world economically and strategically “to defeat the United States in any way shape or form.”

SMRs which could power small communities with remarkable safety, have been used for decades by the America’s Navy to power nuclear aircraft carriers and submarines.

Wittman has wisely followed up sponsoring H.R. 3553, 21st Century American Atomic Energy Age Act.

Trump demonstrating his entrepreneurial savvy advanced American business during the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman to the tune of $1 trillion, the Saudi’s will invest in rare earth minerals and artificial intelligence in the next four years.

Such focus and embrace of practical solutions on affordability is why Wittman is in his eleventh congressional term and why four years ago Youngkin achieved his total gubernatorial victory including Trump’s national win last year.

Youngkin’s keen entrepreneurial advance allowed record reserves with his Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates indicating $9 billion in tax relief, record investments in law enforcement, education, health care and $4.7 billion in reserves.

The argument can be made Youngkin has set an economic standard higher than any Virginia chief executive in history.

Seeking unity in diversity with responsible role models who inculcate family and religious values must also be the focus for candidates on the horizon such as popular State Senator Bryce Reeves challenging Senator Mark Warner serving in his third term.

In races such as the 7th Congressional District next year, look to new faces such as Doug Ollivant, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and Iraq combat veteran from Culpeper against State Senator Tara Durant for the GOP nomination. Others are expected to formally announce in the campaign to take on the broadly unpopular Democrat Eugene Vindman whose aloofness in his own district and antagonism nationally has already worn thin even among local progressives.

Discussions also continue regarding the possible 2029 ticket with Attorney General Jason Miyares running for Governor and present Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura as a possible yet strong candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

So will the disgruntled conservatives at the RPV Advance focus on responsible candidates who have won, and can win in the future coupled with the accomplishments of four incredible years of service by the Youngkin administration and the positive actions of President Donald Trump?

Independent voters send respect and appreciation to outgoing RPV Chairman Mark Peake, who was placed in a precarious position of infighting as a product of sheer political arrogance at an extraordinary level. Peake remains a man of outreach and unparalleled character.

More importantly Virginia’s new RPV chairman must work to bring back the 15 percent independent voter that abandoned them this Virginia election by making a seat for them at their table just like Trump and Youngkin have and continue to do.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ of Stafford County is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer and broadcaster who lives in Stafford, Virginia.