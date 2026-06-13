by Daniel P. Cortez

The nation’s enemies shouldn’t take our visible and open political or military debate as a sign of our weakness or indecision.

As guest of White House Freedom 250, I attended the premier of Young Washington at the Kennedy Center still displaying the Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy For The Performing Arts on its front.

Personally, I’m fine with that and regardless of any political animosity, I hope it remains.

The movie scheduled to be released July 3, centers on the history of a very young George Washington played by William Franklyn-Miller, with Ben Kingsley as Robert Dinwiddie who is credited for starting the military career of Washington, and a powerful performance by Kelsey Grammar as Thomas Fairfax who befriended Washington in Virginia as he attempted to improve his station in life.

With help, young Washington uses surveying as the basis to gain a royal commission in the British military.

Initially denied, Washington utilizes his guts, guile, and knowledge of surveying while demonstrating known tactics and intelligence regarding local native Indian tribes and leaders in the surrounding terrain as the French attempt to gain a foothold in the colonies.

The year is 1755.

While initially met with tactical combat failure and acknowledging his being politically used to facilitate involvement in the French and Indian War, Washington eventually gains respect of the English crown and becomes commander of Virginia’s militia.

Washington’s story remains a remarkable plot of resilience, learning from failure, with loyalty to family and principle through education both formal and informal.

The movie was produced through Angel Studios, an independent media company based in Provo, Utah. It was co-written and directed by Jon Erwin.

A fast-paced movie with remarkable cinematography this remains a must-see film particularly for the nation’s young and history enthusiasts, especially veterans.

The release of the film comes at a critical time in our nation and a reminder of the need to embrace our collective history.

At a private pre-movie reception, the development of Liberty Village located in Hurricane, Utah was discussed by innovators and Utah Senator Mike Lee.

Liberty Village is a remarkable use of immersive technology with rich educational experiences among over 20 re-created historical structures such as St. John’s Episcopal Church, Mount Vernon, Monticello, Betsy Ross’s home in Philadelphia, Paul Revere silversmith, and Independence Hall promoting the history of our founders and the nation’s core values.

It remains appropriate for organizations such as Liberty Village reinforcing our nation’s struggles and historical actions as imperfect as some were.

Adapt to Win: Technology and the 21st Century Battlefield

Audiences can’t but help acknowledge young Washington’s ability to learn from mistakes and develop military tactics and command presence at such a young age to win, all with the right individual for the job.

The timing of this movie is perhaps divine providence as during a recent meeting with the Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, we — both as combat veterans —spoke of issues relating to victory.

Discussed was learning from past battles such as my time fighting during the Vietnam War. Cao, born in Vietnam, was more than receptive as he was keenly attuned to our tactical needs. The same prevailing attitude was apparent from my discussions with America’s remarkable Marine Commandant General Eric Smith and the nation’s finest training commander Lt. Gen. Ben Watson, the Commanding General of Training & Education Command at Quantico, Virginia, both of whom are extremely experienced and decorated warfighters.

Along with Cao acknowledging the need for modern day tactical advance in the form of drones, this was proven by the recent utilization of a 24-foot Saronic Corsair autonomous surface vessel — an unmanned sea drone powered by artificial intelligence which just recently rescued two downed U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter pilots in the Straits of Hormuz.

The use of autonomous drones demonstrates collective thinking and the ability to adapt — just like Washington did.

As I shared with Cao, Smith, and Watson, imagine if we’d had such technology during Vietnam and the lives we could have saved.

Hopefully the nation like during the time of young George Washington, continues to learn to adapt and embrace the realities of new tactical advances, that will save lives as we defeat our insurgents foreign and domestic.

The Changing Nature of Warfare and the Necessity to Adapt

Problematic remains politicians such as Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and fellow liberals who remain hell bent on continuing their attack to eliminate assault weapons totally based clearly on their cosmetic look and not reality.

Not difficult to fathom the bleeding heart dem faction from calling drones an assault weapon and attempting to eliminate funding of such critically needed assets as part of Virginia and the nation’s Navy and Marine Corps arsenal.

At the preview of the move Young Washington last night was Virginia’s Cameron Hamilton, who was recently renominated to lead FEMA.

Hamilton, a Navy veteran with a commonsense persona, hopefully embraces Cao’s continued use of drones to save lives with responsible congressional and state funding.

Clearly in the event of a federal emergency, drones are vital, not to mention use in law enforcement.

Virginia State Sen. Bryce Reeves, a former Army Ranger himself, stated his support of continued funding of such programs.

“Drone use is responsible defensive and offensive use for our state and our military,” Reeves remarked.

First District Congressman Rob Wittman, Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee also fully supports the continued funding of such programs.

Wittman indicated maybe in a broader sense unmanned systems in the air, ground and sea include expendable and attritable systems.

“We must look at every opportunity to not put human beings in harms ways when we don’t have to,” said Wittman. “Unmanned systems give us that capability and more. They also let us do more with the resources that we devote to our nation’s defense.”

About a month ago in Ukraine, the Ukrainians pursued a combined arms, ground maneuver using nothing but unmanned systems defeating a human force and holding ground against a human force.

“That’s a game changer in the history of armed combat,” Wittman concluded.

Another reason to keep individuals like Wittman and Reeves in office.

They get it.

More reason to send solution-oriented candidates to Washington such as Doug Ollivant, an Army veteran and intelligence community expert who knows the stakes and is championing veterans as part of his campaign.

In stark contrast to his opponent — Democrat Eugene Vindman — Doug Ollivant knows how to protect his team and ensure America retains her cutting edge on the battlefield and on the homefront by focusing on America First and not those who seem to be protecting the Vindman family’s personal interests with self-deals to book deals. Vindman will still have to explain to Virginia’s 7th District why they should be forced to re-hire him after Vindman tried to fire them.

The Great American State Fair: Celebrating America Through Prayer and Patriotism

All actions during America’s 250th celebration being coordinated by Brittany Baldwin, Executive Director of the White House 250 Task Force as part of the Domestic Policy Council that many of us have partnered with, clearly promote patriotism and prayer embraced by our military with responsible congressional support.

As the events continue to evolve, all eyes will be on the President at the Mall in Washington, D.C. June 24 with the kickoff rally for the Great American State Fair commemorating the 250th signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Petulant entertainers with big egos and little actual star staying power such as Bret Michaels, Morris Day, Martina McBride and the Commodores, pulled out of the entertainment portion of the Freedom 250 concert series slated for the National Mall that day.

Not to be out done, the biggest draw in the nation, President Donald J. Trump himself now becomes the headliner with a classic musical and patriotic performances for the ages.

The nation’s military will take a unique front and center position entertaining our masses June 24, perhaps sending another message to our foes as our nation’s military recruiting remains off the charts.

Like in the movie Young Washington the father of our country learned from his mistakes, received a political education from would be grifters and cut relationships when necessary.

Today our nation continues to evolve and in our young 250 years of existence, provides political education to those who will listen to avoid grifters and cut unworthy relationships but continue to celebrate American exceptionalism with purpose.

That is done through prayer and patriotism.

May our enemies never forget what Young Washington learned.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer and broadcaster who lives in Stafford County.