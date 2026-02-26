by DANIEL CORTEZ

Columnist

After being selected to give the Democratic response to the President’s State of the Union address, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger chose to walk the political tightrope in a stilted, jaded, and disingenuous attempt to bolster her political future.

Quite frankly, Spanberger’s response was difficult to take seriously.

Like other protesting Democrats who refused to attend the SOTU speech, Spanberger lacked the patriotism to acknowledge or salute the U.S. men’s or women’s gold medal hockey champions much less our Medal of Honor recipients and wounded veterans who were honored that evening.

Her choreographed applause lines from supporters should have been laugh lines during remarks from Williamsburg, when she stated the President “lied and scapegoated” on national affordability while her liberal General Assembly majority proposed over 50 individual tax increases on Virginia residents — on top of shockingly high electric bills flooring the average consumer.

In spite of a booming stock market, falling gas prices and effectively closing the once porous southern border, Spanberger’s ex parte presentation blamed President Trump for in her view making our lives more expensive and driving up energy costs while lacking the integrity to acknowledge or criticize Virginia Power’s rate hikes which have basically doubled in many homes.

Her intent on rejoining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) also have experts saying this will add another exorbinant fee to electric bills.

So much for her “affordability” campaign pledge.

Dummymandering and Demographics as Destiny

Wonder how foolish independents and Democrats who voted for Spanberger and Attorney General Jay Jones feel about being possibly taxed for dog walking, dog grooming, gym memberships, a tax on Uber eats and dry cleaning, to name a few.

Then we have the troubling issue of gerrymandering where reverse racial discrimination remains more than evident.

Ads financed with five million dollars of dark money and more on the way from 501(c)(4) groups who legally don’t need to disclose where their funding comes from, are flooding the airwaves if the outrageous April 21 gerrymandering election takes place.

Fortunately groups like No Gerrymandering Virginia which is composed of Republican officials including former Governor George Allen, former Democratic State Senator Chap Peterson of Fairfax, and the mastermind behind non-partisan redistricting himself Brian Cannon, all acknowledge the disenfranchising of voters in the Richmond and southern Virginia region as an attempt to add 5 more liberal congressional seats.

What will be actually occurring through lines drawn from liberal operatives, demonstrates “Dummymandering”, a term coined by political scientists Bernard Grofman and Thomas L. Brunell, highlighted in a recent article in The Atlantic by David Graham, as the term when gerrymandering backfires.

But aggravated conservatives and independents could change that as Graham concluded “means voters might have a chance to give them their comeuppance”. The “them” clearly are out of touch liberals bent on a power grab.

That is “if” there’s an understanding of the unfair aspect of selective gerrymandering.

That would be justice for political greed mongering liberals who attempt to change maps based on a recent election equating actions to an alienation of voters because of racial or ethnic background in the hopes that these distinctions translate into political and demographic distinctions.

Fair Play, Fair Lines, Fair Elections

Hispanics and independents — the largest voting block Virginia and the nation — get it when candidates with genuine outreach and character are on the ballot regardless of color. Which is why Donald J. Trump commanded such support during his reelection and today with the need to respect Ameritocracy.

Law abiding Latinos and independents support Trump’s demand that we play by the immigration rules, and when we do, all can advance economically in America.

It was a message clearly not received by disrespectful liberals during the State of the Union Address who by their actions indicated they rather support actions of illegals over our law abiding Hispanic communities, independents and veterans who have prospered under the Trump administration.

Voters must not forget Spanberger’s statement “Gerrymandering is detrimental to our democracy and it weakens the individual voices that form our electorate. Opposing gerrymandering should be a bipartisan priority.”

Spotsylvania resident Joe Feliciano part of Virginia’s original redistricting commission after the 2020 census, also takes issue with the racial demographics coming to play during this mid-decade gerrymandering attempt.

“I find it ludicrous Governor Spanberger and her acolytes would attempt to talk about restoring fairness. We have fairness right now with our actions by the commission in 2021 which ended deadlocked forcing the Virginia Supreme Court to take action and had the present districts lines drawn.”

Evaluating this move, Virginia was graded “A” in fairness from a study made from Princeton University.

Feliciano emphasized the university’s “Gerrymandering Project” viewed Virginia’s actions positive despite complexities involved in map-drawing.

“Today’s proposed districts,” he added, “look like worms, snakes and scorpions with maps going five different ways clearly disenfranchising folks. It is so egregious and these maps show it.”

Feliciano could not be more right.

What’s interesting is a new poll released by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College indicates 52% of Virginians would vote against redistricting with 44% in favor.

The vote scheduled for April 21 also could also be greatly affected by 500 thousand Christian voters who hopefully this time will not stay home as they did during the November elections dissatisfied with Republican candidates that affected the loss of then Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears’ gubernatorial aspirations.

Spanberger and liberal officials may also feel the wrath of the forced termination of well intending conservatives and independents on various boards and commissions.

Those such as the very respected Juanita Balenger who Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed to a four year term to the State Board of Health.

Seven months into her service she like many other conservatives and independents received an email from Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi Mundon King stating she was not confirmed by this administration.

It was reminiscent of President’s Trump’s Hispanic Prosperity Board where I was vetted and appointed to in 2020 with 18 national Hispanic leaders such as then GOYA CEO, the Honorable Bob Unanue who remains a national Hispanic icon.

But in 2021 after President Joe Biden was sworn in after an election many still call contentious, none on the commission appointed by Trump received communication from the White House allowing us to fulfill our federal mandate before we were honorably retired with an invitation such as Balenger received, to reapply if interested with no White House action afterwards.

Such reapplications based on party line politics remained acts of futility demonstrating the separate but equal side of democratic politics evident during the liberal gerrymandering exercise facing Virginia.

The military industrial complex as well as veterans will be Virginia’s biggest losers should the Virginia Supreme Court lack the intestinal fortitude to right the pernicious action taken by elitist liberals.

The True Target: Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01)

Fortunately, the Tazewell Circuit Court in Virginia has responsibly intervened allowing for a temporary restraining order after the Republican National Committee with action signed by Virginia Congressmen Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline maintain Democrats are attempting to force redistricting bills on voters.

Will the Virginia Supreme court act with propriety?

Or will this group who by their actions forced our present lines and may seek gubernatorial reappointments, demonstrate their lack of intestinal fortitude by dismissing their original actions?

Who liberals clearly seek to irresponsibly target and defeat is nine-term First District Congressman Rob Wittman in the drawing of that district with again majority liberal voters from Northern Virginia in tactically crafted lines.

Wittman who chairs the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee, is the ranking member on a number of other subcommittees.

He serving as Vice Chair of the powerful House Armed Services Committee has every opportunity if re-elected to become Chairman which would pay huge dividends for Virginia.

If there is one congressional seat Virginia voters wish to preserve regardless of party it should be that one regardless of political affiliation.

Wittman remains Virginia’s most respected member of our congressional delegation known for his outreach and bipartisan actions in support of our veteran and veteran business community.

Wittman emphasizing “peace through strength” in his comments after the President’s State of the Union Address unlike Spanberger’s unimpressive attack Trump tirade, stated he remains “focused on ensuring our service members have the resources, training and modern capabilities necessary to deter adversaries and protect our interests.”

Rest assure should Wittman be defeated, the chairmanship most probably would fall to another more senior member of congress in another state causing Virginia’s military assets as well as the large commonwealth veteran community to seek greener pastures in other states.

Spanberger and her liberal advisors would indeed demonstrate dummymandering by this irresponsible action.

Informed voters in spite of the tactically crafted ballot language to suggest the need for fairness must vote NO to redistricting April 21 and yes to worthy candidates such as Wittman.

Virginia has unfortunately found itself on the front lines of a national divide once again — the American Revolution, the Civil War, and even today with dummymandering and the infection of national politics into the local. Yet it would sure be nice if Governor Spanberger could spare us the shibboleths and engage with Virginians honestly and directly about affordability, gerrymandering, and a host of other issues.

The season of Democratic manipulation and chicanery ended with a whimper this week. The new season of honest dealing — how Spanberger campaigned and the sole metric by which she will be measured by critics and families alike — is right now.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer and broadcaster who lives in Stafford County.