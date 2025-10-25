Source: Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore, licensed under cc-by-sa-2.0

by Daniel P. Cortez

By November 4th, the politically defeated have no one to blame but themselves for failure to secure the vital independent vote needed for victory.

Candidates and party apparatus again will have years to anguish examining responsible actions by President Donald Trump and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin who both owe their election not just to establishment conservatives, but legions of independents and disgruntled Democrats critical to their historic victories.

Trump was quick to laud and support the candidacy of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares after his powerful debate over Democrat Jay Jones, and in a recent interview on Air Force One, also recently called Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears “very good” — all while establishing doubts about Democrat candidate Abigail Spanberger by calling her a “disaster” for Virginia.

As the Chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin Coalition and one of 18 national commissioners of Trump’s initial Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity, exit polls have verified a record high 46% Hispanic and independent voters supported his last election and over 21 percent during the Governor’s race that put Youngkin in the mansion.

Troubling how some establishment conservatives, and Democrats appear to fail the lessons provided by Trump and Youngkin as well as the campaign lesson being demonstrated by Miyares regarding how vital the independent voter remains.

But the question remains — will the “he said, she said” issue matter now that DJT — the international royal statesman and elected elephant in every room — has spoken?

As Miyares’ senior Hispanic advisor along with former Virginia Governor George Allen — a key mentor and confidant in the campaign — all aspects of outreach remain critical.

Clearly Trump’ support revolved around Spanberger’s inability to “answer the most basic question” during their gubernatorial debate.

The basic question revolved around why she could ethically endorse Jay Jones for Attorney General after his troubling history?

Integrity remains a critical status according to widely acclaimed social theorist, philosopher and author Thomas Sowell.

He deduced that fundamental to societal trust and personal character was integrity, and possibly suggests the mentor of influence to this prominent black conservative, British economist and politician David Ricardo who wrote.

“…I wish that I may never think the smiles of the great and powerful a sufficient inducement to turn aside from the straight path of honesty and the convictions of my own mind.”

In my Independent voting mind, this is why I can’t support Jay Jones, an allegedly Christian man who posted “Three people 2 bullets. Gilbert (the then Virginia House Speaker) gets 2 bullets to the head” and stated he wanted to “piss on the graves” of dead Republicans.

What would he do to an independent voter who opposed his positions?

And perhaps why after troubling responses by Jones at the recent attorney general debate, a growing number of Independents, Democrats and Conservatives won’t vote for Spanberger, Jones or other candidates whose public actions and associations remain a poor role model for our children and grandchildren.

Unequivocally a number of true Christian voters understandably may vote split ticket. Does Ricardo sublimely suggest that the religious right may be affecting political outcomes?

Religious combat veterans, particularly those wounded in the Latino community, easily accept personal transmutations caused by battle and biblical faith. Fascinating to me is how Trump faced and passed his ultimate test of bravery under fire; what wounded Vietnam veterans faced daily. Not only in Butler, Pennsylvania did he feel the sting of an enemy’s bullet but had the intestinal fortitude to stand up, bleeding, and defying those who sought his destruction.

Veterans of the Vietnam War know what occurred was Divine Providence. If Congress had a genuine sense of right, they’d award Trump the Medal of Honor for demonstrating presidential candidate courage never seen before.

This sense of right is something Youngkin, Winsome Earle-Sears, and Miyares have in common. That deep seated faith in the power greater than us who know Christ, Mohammed, the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob to name a few.

Trump correctly stated, “religion is coming back to America.” Establishing his new Faith Office headed by Pastor Paula White and Faith Director Jenny Korn while launching a new Religious Liberty Commission in his administration. Prominent lay leaders include Alveda King and activist Sameerah Munshi supporting Maryland parents seeking to have children opt out of reading books with LGBT characters in schools. That case is presently before the Supreme Court. Such indications suggest how focused the Trump and Youngkin administration remain regarding morality and virtue, not to mention issues needing a responsible statewide strategy for growing the necessary data centers issue and respect for criminal prosecution.

Sowell further clarifies in his article:

“You cannot have law without law enforcement… Maybe the parents who are bitter over the loss of a son in a wholly unnecessary confrontation with a policeman doing his job might ask themselves if they did their job when they raised the child without teaching him either common sense or common decency,”

The observation remains more poignant than ever. Such comments could have responsibly been uttered by either side during the Miyares/Jones debate.

My money and vote stay with a man who doesn’t need to be king because of candidates like Earle-Sears and Miyares demonstrating strong moral clarity defying his enemies again to validate the power of the independent vote.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ of Stafford County is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer and broadcaster who lives in Stafford, Virginia.