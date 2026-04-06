by Daniel P. Cortez

A moving ceremony recently at Annandale Virginia’s American Legion Post 1976 attended by several hundred Vietnamese veterans and community leaders honored Virginia Vietnam veterans service. Among these veterans, the parallels about Iran and immigration were unmistakable and openly discussed. Prayer and patriotism remained the focus of community history — past and present.

It’s the focus today with the remarkable rescue of our downed Air Force weapons officer colonel who used his training and resolve over the Easter weekend as scores of special forces troops saved him and preserved our military reputation. The rescue brought back memories of actions deep in enemy territory for many of our veterans who fought in ‘Nam.

Vietnam and Iran: Lessons on Just War

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is traditionally observed March 29, commemorating the end of U.S. combat involvement in Vietnam and marked by the disbandment of the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) in 1973. It serves to honor the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and promotes awareness of their contributions and challenges faced upon returning home.

Revisiting the difficult history of that conflict proved therapeutic. Brandon La, program coordinator for the event chronicled the fall of Vietnam after a moving recorded message from the Undersecretary of the Navy Hung Cao.

La presented a media report indicating according to North Vietnamese officials the Vietnam War was being won by American intervention until the resignation of President Nixon gave Democrats leverage to stop the allowed continuation of miliary aid to South Vietnam with arms and support agreed upon after the Paris Peace Accords. Painful indeed it was to watch tactical gains lost to the NVA due to Democrats refusing to fund support with the previous understanding of no further troop aid to South Vietnam. In this, the Democrats should bear great shame and should learn from history as our Iranian situation evolves.

The Vietnamese community, with the trauma they and their families endured during Vietnam, clearly take the need for law and order and support for Iran perhaps more serious than others. According to 2019 estimates there are approximately 610,000 Vietnam veterans still alive.

Acknowledged also are 125,000 American draft dodgers who fled to Canada avoiding the draft while 50,000 servicemen deserted.

Also causing confliction to veterans and perhaps what troubled Joe Kent former National Counterterrorism Center Director who resigned over America’s involvement in the middle east, is the Gulf of Tonkin incident in relation to “facts” over Iran.

Iran’s Five-Decade Record of American Blood

The Gulf of Tonkin incident forced our involvement in the Vietnam war that most historians suggest amplified between 2 and 3.5 million deaths. The financial costs of the Vietnam War are estimated at approximately $168 billion — facts that still plague Gold Star families during an unpopular war which were escalated due to the blatant misrepresentations of events of August 4, 1964.

In the documentary The Fog of War, Robert S. McNamara, former Secretary of Defense acknowledged publicly there was no August 4 attack by North Vietnamese boats on an American ship that allowed President Lyndon B. Johnson authority to deploy American combat forces to South Vietnam forcing open warfare in 1965 with North Vietnam and the Vietcong. As a consequence, over 150,000 veterans were wounded, including 58,279 American men and women listed on that black granite wall in Washington, D.C. and approximately 21,000 permanently disabled.

Of the latter, I was one of them.

Fortunately the facts about Iran’s aggression remain undeniably accurate if you examine mediums who responsibly chronicles the numerous attacks by Iran such as the assault on the Marine Barracks in Beirut in 1983 resulting in 241 military causalities, or the June 1996 attack where a truck with 5,000 pounds of explosives destroyed Khobar Towers, an U.S. Air Force housing complex in Saudi Arabia where nineteen Americans died and 500 were injured.

Defense officials acknowledge since 1979 the Islamic Revolution along with their proxies have been responsible for the deaths of over 1,000 Americans.

Leadership: Standing With Our Soldiers

Had our expert forces guided by President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declined to rescue those pilots, the Iranian propaganda war would have been significant adding several more death to the Islamic Revolution’s tally.

Irrefutably — this is precisely why the Vietnamese community and our nation’s ‘Nam veterans understand what the democratic seeking citizens of Iran are going through as they are victimized, murdered, mutilated and brutalized just exactly as many of their families were who fought with our American forces in the 60s and 70s. It’s impossible to overlook similarities of Iran upon its people to the North Vietnamese and Vietcong decimating the villagers or hamlets my Marines units were assigned to protect and defend.

Overtime, despite the façade of the Gulf of Toxin incident, many veterans now take pride in American acts of outreach and humanitarianism. For most, it’s still not a day of celebration, but humble reflection again trying to forget the unforgettable while coming to terms with disgraceful political actions.

Kent’s resignation contesting American intervention in Iran in many ways demonstrates his lack of patriotism and demonstrated political cowardness. What many call traitorous statements by Kent about President Trump’s actions in Iran understandably don’t sit well with many ‘Nam vets who wish we’d had President Trump as Commander in Chief as well as Hegseth as Secretary of Defense during Vietnam. Having a president and defense secretary with intestinal fortitude would have made all the difference in the world to America’s initial intervention and final outcome then.

Patriotism and Prayer: The Keys to Sacrifice

So what really saved our ‘Nam vets in spite of the deception all these years?

Without equivocation prayer, patriotism and responsible organizations such as the Rappahannock Regional Veterans Dockets and their mental health component run by Judges Ricardo Rigual of Stafford and William Glover of Fredericksburg provide support sadly not available upon my initial return from Vietnam.

In spite of the prevarications that caused our nation’s involvement in the Vietnam War, veterans again take solace in acknowledging patriotism and prayer as today’s healing element not to mention the pride in members of the Vietnamese community such as Cao who was born in Vietnam during my tour of duty and later immigrated to America.

Cao graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and severed honorably as a Navy deep sea diver attaining the rank of Captain. His Naval Academy son will be commissioned shortly, a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. Cao’s extensive military background and actions during this Iranian engagement are demonstrative of the remarkable tactical success of the Navy and Marine Corps team engaged in direct combat operations.

Then we have Tony H. Pham — a popular Vietnamese immigrant who migrated in 1973 and served with prominence in law enforcement and U.S immigration. Of note has been his service with the Department of Homeland Security as the Assistant Secretary for Border Security and Immigration Policy Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Today, Pham is with the America First Policy Institute as a senior fellow for Homeland Security and Immigration policy.

Many thousands of Vietnamese live in Virginia and the nation such as these two who like our families have built businesses, served honorably in our Armed Forces, or as law abiding private citizens and public servants.

They demonstrate to we who have given blood, sweat and tears, the worthiness of our service regardless of difficult history.

Uniting Our Veterans in Prayer

Demonstrating this as part of ongoing celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary, a number of Vietnam veterans, and members of the Vietnamese community will be on the National Mall, May 17, to celebrate the day when the Second Continental Congress held a National Day of Prayer and fasting in preparation for the American Revolution.

Reverend Paula White and Faith Director Jenny Sevilla Korn of the White House Faith Office will stand with President Trump and a number of special guests on the Mall with no doubt hundreds of thousands of Vietnam veterans, and members of the Vietnamese community and other families from across the nation to continue to act with the pride and patriotism that advances and heals the nation whether we are at war or peace.

It’s will indeed be a great day of healing hopefully demonstrating a nation united in patriotism through prayer that will continue to heal body and soul regardless of what side of the political aisle we are from.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer, and broadcaster who lives in Stafford County.