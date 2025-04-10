President Donald J. Trump’s Faith Office led by Pastor Paula White and Jenny Sevilla Korn recently met with 80 religious and national Hispanic leaders such as Former U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza, Hispanic 100’s Mario Rodriquez, California Mayor Victor Cabral and Virginia Pastor Jonathan Avendano discussing prayer and patriotism relating to the political.

The office clearly aids President Trump’s firm orders ending government diversity, equity and inclusion programs while advancing common sense legislation utilizing merit based practices respecting biblical principles.

Discussions ensued on how faith was being down played in American educational programs, with policies demonstrating exclusion and protection of all students.

Remarkably the Supreme Court just sided with Trump cutting $600 million from eight states who sued after the Department of Education indicated the millions in teacher training funds promoted “divisive ideologies” including DEI.

The spirited meeting held in the Indian Treaty Room located in the East Wing of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building embraced a myriad of subjects aside from DEI..

Comments cited concerned parents complaining the Biden administration keyed on marginalized communities with discriminatory practices to the determent of others.

Other critical Latino community concerns included the need for stringent immigration reform, eliminating men in women’s sports, diversified business practices and the mentoring of loyal experienced individuals of character to serve on presidential commissions and boards.

Honored as one of the few veterans invited, I viewed the event and social gatherings afterward as a national epiphany with speaker after speaker like Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the Deputy Assistant and Senior Director for Counterterrorism, confirming the damage DEI has wrought upon our military, educational, business and religious institutions.

In Virginia was the need to develop a Virginia New Hope Family Ministry allowing men and women, particularly veterans, who sought to marry, have prayer or specific religious protocols without being a member of any other organized religious institutions. In the past veterans and others were turned away unless they received months to a year of specific religious doctrine.

The New Hope Ministry’s only requirement is a belief in the almighty and salvation with adherence to the moral principles of the bible.

One concern discussed during the impressive social function organized by Hispanic 100, remained how schools and marginalized communities used Biden’s DEI programs aiding millions of illegal aliens, drug cartels and the professionally victimized for profit.

Another remained the clear attempt at judicial malfeasance by left leaning judges overstepping judicial authority in an effort to derail Trump’s successes, forcing the President to act utilizing executive fiat.

It was alarming reading the profiles of a few present at the faith gathering who in spite of the President’s commitment eliminating DEI, previously promoted it into carefully crafted state legislation designed to advance their personal business.

Now without question the need for more faith in everyday life is a given.

“The nation’s faith in biblical principles remains clearly identifiable with ‘In God We Trust’ which remains the official motto of the United States,” Rodriquez reminded.

He’s right — adopted by the U.S Congress in 1956, it remains the famous slogan found on U.S. currency.

Veterans particularly can attest to the power of prayer. As a 19-year-old Marine fighting the Viet Cong in Vietnam in 1970, I heartily admit Divine Providence coupled with the most lethal U.S.Marine Corps training in the world alone saved me.

Joseph Donald also a former Marine from Stafford, Va. battled not just an enemy in battle in Afghanistan, but military and political demons for 17 years when this nation refused to award him the one military decoration no man or woman seeks; the Purple Heart for wounds in battle.

A recent article “Stafford veteran set to get Purple Heart” written by Cathy Dyson in the Free Lance-Star, chronicles his difficulty to simply have his medal approved.

Thanks to support provided by the deeply religious Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, a former Marine corporal herself and Virginia’s gubernatorial candidate, and Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) as Vice Chairman of the House Armed Forces Committee, military officials were made aware of the failures of the Biden administration to responsibly process his decoration.

But with the inauguration of President Trump, the administration moved with “lightning speed” taking 22 days to right a 17 year wrong and approve his medal which will be presented April 25th.

Donald freely admits despite depression and despair during and after his combat deployment, it was his faith that sustained him. Many can relate.

So can Goya CEO Bob Unanue, entrepreneur and philanthropist extraordinaire, who was recently presented Spain’s highest civilian award, the Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic composed of an impressive medallion with royal title of Commander for his remarkable charitable actions as founder of his GOYA Cares initiative.

Unanue served as one of 18 national Hispanic leaders along with Rodriquez and myself during Trump’s first administration on his Hispanic Prosperity Commission.

Another man of great faith, I vividly recall sitting near Unanue and Rodriquez in the Rose Garden as President Trump lauded his remarkable bi-partisan humanitarian efforts providing GOYA food products to the needy in America and around the world.

Unanue in his remarks before and after the ceremony praised God and Trump and cited efforts to prevent child trafficking only to be attacked with a vengeance by liberal media and politicians calling for a boycott of GOYA products due to his Trump association.

Yet not a peep of criticism when Unanue provided similar support during the Obama administration.

Unanue cites faith allowing him to withstand personal attack after attack only to see his company reach new prosperous levels.

Will divine intervention allow Trump to see the merit of possibly making individuals like Unanue American Latino International Envoys supported by other Hispanic patriots such as Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares or Rodriquez?

Bring in a pastor or two to aid entrepreneurial advance and promote the meritocracy of America’s vision working in partnership with international Latino leaders like Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele and Argentinian President Javier Milei to develop like-minded Latin coalitions that would help not only business but eliminate human trafficking.

Clearly Trump has found common ground with those of great faith such as Unanue and Virginia’s Governor Glenn Youngkin who serves as co-chair of his National Governor’s Association. Youngkin used faith initiatives as a corner stone for a number of his actions to include his Partnership for Petersburg initiative established in 2022. Youngkin like Trump through White and Korn, responsibly saw the merit of engaging faith leaders such as Loudoun County’s Avendano.

Avendano represents emerging younger voters who perhaps were spirited by the actions of Barron Trump whose advice helped his father win the youth vote by 36 points. Coupled with the 46% independent and deeply religious Latino vote, there lie the future.

Unanue also correctly suggests more coordination with Trump Border Czar Tom Holman is needed in an effort to eradicate Latino immigration problems with responsible Latino leadership.

Holman while remarkably effective eliminating the criminal illegal element, must be cautious with the grifter mercenary types seeking to help that embarrassed the nation in the middle east with numerous reports of ineffectiveness, graft and greed by contract combatants focusing on profit over principle and ignoring the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Nevertheless remarkable opportunities clearly exist with the men and women of the faith office and a President embracing his firm belief in God after two assassination attempts, making him stronger and more focused on America first.

DANIEL P. CORTEZ of Stafford County is a presidential and gubernatorial appointee, political writer, and broadcaster who can be reached at dpcortez1969@yahoo.com