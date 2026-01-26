Let’s start off with just a tidbit of perspective, that with notable exception (and we gave him a holiday for it) Americans are really bad at protesting.

The first real American protest was none other than the Boston Massacre — not quite a massacre by say St. Bartholomew Day standards — where American agitators were set upon by law-abiding and peaceful British sentries defending their post against a lawless woke mob who in modern parlance eff-ayed and subsequently eff-ohed.

If that doesn’t quite sound right, then these brave American patriots withstood the emblem and might of the British Empire in lobster back red in defense of their God-given liberties as Americans, only to be set upon like jackals in a ruthless and premeditated act of aggression seeking to snuff out American liberties in a supreme act of violence.

Five dead. Three wounded.

The HBO mini-series John Adams does a masterful job at presenting the Boston Massacre as it is — with the slight omission that Adams specifically chose the jurors for the trial outside of Boston so as not to be prejudiced against the British, and further that two of the soldiers were indeed convicted of manslaughter and branded — gives you the sense of the times.

Of course, the Sons of Liberty did not have firearms on them. Clubs, rocks, ice, oyster shells, and words were the weapons of the day. The British sentries had bayonets and muskets, though hardly enough to hold back a mob. Yet Samuel Adams was given his headlines and knew how to capitalize on them to electric effect, an effect the British Empire who saw America as a vital yet provincial part of their imperial vision did not fully raise alarms in London until Bunker Hill in 1775 and the “Knox Expedition” surrounded Boston Harbor with cannon in January 1776 — compelling British General Howe to sail back to Halifax — turning what had been a local rebellion into an all-out continental war.

I HAVE WATCHED the videos of the most recent shooting of one of the protesters in Minnesota as he was actively resisting ICE officers in the performance of their duties.

OR… I have watched the videos of federal agents verbally and then physically assaulting a peaceful protester who morally resisted and sustained his right to protest against thugs who first beat him and then shot him in the back before unloading their firearm into a lifeless body.

Someone very close to me just last week informed me that they had their concealed carry permit and was carrying on their person in their day-to-day duties. Now for those of you who know me well, I am a staunch defender of the Second Amendment — just as staunch as I defend the First Amendment. With regard to my 1A rights, I exercise it prolifically, not just by writing but by reading, reasoning, discussion, and dialogue. So too with the 2A — precisely because rights entail responsibilities, I have a responsibility to train, clean, practice, and so forth in direct proportion to my use of that right.

The prefix ab- in the English language is particularly close to the word sin or in Latin peccare. Just as to sin is “to miss the mark” so too is the prefix ab- as to “be away from” or “dislocate” — in short, an ab-use is a misuse.

What I told this young man was three things.

Firearms do not make you safe; they only raise the stakes of deterrence. Certainly, I am safer in my home and property (and liberties) by owning firearms, but their mere presence doesn’t increase safety — only deterrence. There is no reason to carry a firearm unless you intend to do harm or you believe your life is at risk. Bringing your AR-15 or M1 Garand to the Chipotle doesn’t make you a bad ass. It makes you a fat ass with a firearm. It only takes a moment. If you are pulled over by law enforcement, if you are in a packed room, if you are at the Chipotle — human beings have seconds to decide on the use of force. Belligerency with fists is going to end up as a physical altercation, but you go home with an icepack. Introduce firearms and someone is going home in a box.

That firearm is presently in a safe under lock and key with the ammunition separate from the firearm itself.

Let’s turn our attention to what happened in Minnesota, because I think it is worth sorting out what actually happened against the backdrop of what social media claimed to have happened in order to fuel violent sentiment or assign blame.

Alex Pretti was protesting and armed while resisting lawful orders from federal agents. Nothing wrong with protesting, nothing wrong with a CCP, nothing wrong with being armed. Something very wrong with resisting lawful orders from federal law enforcement agents in the performance of their duties. Pretti owned the Sig Sauer P320 AXG Combat model. If you are familiar with firearms, you know. If you are not familiar with the controversy over this particular firearm, it has a habit of discharging while chambered with only a slight degree of pressure. The weapon discharged. You can clearly see it discharge as the plainclothes officer pulls it out of Pretti’s back pants and is walking away with a distinctive pop. At that moment, an ICE officer reacted. In the fray, Pretti is resisting actively, and the words “gun! gun!” are heard. Pretti’s weapon discharges in the hands of the plainclothes officer, and the agent reacts. Pretti died on scene. Several protesters and bystanders were able to videotape the entire event. Statements were made that did not have the full inventory of facts. This effort to “be first” only made things worse.

We should be clear on a few things up front. Everyone has the right to protest against their government. Everyone has the right to bear arms. Everyone should obey lawful orders from law enforcement. Everyone with a concealed carry permit should understand that there is an added layer of responsibility accorded to having a firearm on your person and especially when interacting with law enforcement.

Longtime readers will surmise that I am no fan of anti-immigrant sentiment or jackbooted law enforcement. Violent criminals present in the country illegally should be apprehended and removed in proportion to the threat they present to their communities. Yet one cannot help but observe that — as in most arguments — the rhetoric has gone way beyond the reality.

It is absolute fantasyland to suggest that federal agents need to be terrifying communities in order to “get rid of” people present in the country illegally. It is absolute fantasyland for Antifa and foreign agents to start building autonomous zones and calling up groups like the John Brown Gun Club to travel to Minneapolis in a make-or-break resistance violent resistance effort.

Of course, Sam Adams never manned the barricades, but he was very keen to make sure others would so that he could press home what he wanted — through violent or other means. The communists called such people “useful idiots” because they would always take it too far and were dispensable in light of the cause.

Just in case you want to see what Americans care about? The red line here are Google queries on “minnesota ICE”:



The blue line? The Seattle Seahawks.

This is not an excursion in the attempt to cheapen the loss of a life or diminish the very real and serious questions the nation is facing at present.

Yet what bothers me intensely is that there are two camps of operators here willing to use people to push the opposition into an event that will swing public opinion to their side in order to excuse what comes next. If that sounds a bit hyperbolic, crack open the spine on a history book.

Personally, I want there to be more that unites us than divides us. People here in the nation illegally should go back to their point of origin — but by using tools proportional to the threat. We don’t impose the death penalty for jaywalking. Neither do we allow violent criminals to roam free without consequences because the solutions are too hard.

I don’t have clear answers, folks. Yet if there is anything we could do to cool things down, may I helpfully suggest not bringing firearms to (mostly) peaceful protests? Or dialing back the rhetoric and tactics of direct action? Or maybe renouncing violence as a means to change policy?

The alternative is a world where the political right behaves like the political left and vice versa. Imagine President Hillary Clinton sending in the National Guard to retrieve your firearms and deport all non-desirables? Do conservatives get to form autonomous zones? Burn cities? Attack law enforcement? If not — maybe we should reconsider our politics?

Which gets back to something that seems to be a recurring theme — politicians going well beyond the polity’s ability or willingness to absorb the change.

Former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer published a magnificent little book outlining the distance between can and ought regarding rulings of the highest court of the land. Of course, I am much more an acolyte of Scalia when it comes to originalism, the warning inside the book is that perhaps the left went too far, with the contaminant danger that perhaps the right will be tempted to do likewise — the result being not a return to normal but two competing upheavals.

That is a warning worth considering as the Trump Administration attempts to navigate the difference between policy and polity. More to the point, it is also a vivifying example as to how the political left in this country is failing and has failed the public discourse.

Let’s remember this though — Minneapolis isn’t Virginia. Talk to your neighbors, talk to your friends, get a beer or grab a coffee. Talk to your friends and neighbors as if they were people worth living around. Talk about things other than politics — spring planting is coming up, kids are hearing back from colleges, new books and poetry are being published every day.

There is a lot more out there that unites us than divides us. That shouldn’t be an invitation to divide at the expense of a common humanity, but rather a call to realize that the gentle and kind and good in the world are cultivated and finally defended — they don’t simply exist because the world is that way.

I can’t do much about Washington or Richmond, but I can do an awful lot in my own backyard. So can you — and maybe if we started thinking about the world that way, we wouldn’t invest so much of ourselves in things we can’t control. Or worse, things other people control who don’t give a damn about you.

…and if you feel the need to raise the stakes in order to win the argument? Come up with a clever sign if you have to. Watch — and let folks know you are watching. But as the Man In Black reminds us all, don’t take your guns into town:

Especially if you are going to resist lawful orders.

SHAUN KENNEY is senior editor for The Republican Standard.