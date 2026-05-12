The criterion — so it appears — is being in the way.

Want to know how Republicans win all the time? The trick is simple — run against Democrats.

Smarting from their embarrassing $100 million spend only to have the Supreme Court of Virginia note that it was unconstitutional from stem to stern, smarting more from being told by Washington Democrats to gut-and-pack the Supreme Court of Virginia to get the result they want, and smarting even more as Virgnia Attoney General Jay Jones can’t spell the word “sentator” among other words in court filings, with Governor Abigail Spanberger having cashed out every ounce of her political capital, what do the Democrats have?

Racism.

This one isn’t terribly deep. Some radio show host said that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries should keep his “cotton pickin’ hands” off of Virginia and Rep. Jen Kiggans politely agreed with the sentiment that Washington should stay out of Virginia politics.

Just to be clear, the following are things that are presently excusable on the political left for the purposes of advantage:

Blackface.

An actual KKK hood.

More blackface.

Confederate flags and Jim Webb.

Lowered expectations.

Dressing up as Citronella Nazis after the SPLC funded those bastards and then fundraised off of them.

Abortion. Lots of it.

Telling parents they aren’t the primary educators of their children.

Transgendering kids without parents knowledge or consent.

Antisemitism as acceptable political discourse.

Being a former connoisseur of crack cocaine.

Dealing aforementioned crack cocaine.

Selling weed.

The assassination of one’s political opponents.

Arson.

Riots.

The assassination of CEOs.

Fantasizing about putting two bullets into your political opponents.

Fantasizing about watching the children of that same political opponent die in their mother’s arms.

Doing 166mph in a 70mph zone and turning your car into a two-ton weapon.

An actual SS Totenkopf tattoo — on your chest.

Note that all of these things are just in the last 20 years. This isn’t even recent history; this is recent memory.

Neither is this an exercise in whataboutism. Lest this be unmistakably clear, Kiggans did absolutely nothing wrong, expressed no sentiment of prejudice or bias, and has an accomplished career lifting others up while being kicked down. No one questions Kiggans’ integrity on this matter — no one. Not even the Democrats with any sort of honesty.

Of course, it’s easy to see why they are doing it. Virginia Democrats desperately need a narrative shift.

Yet it raises the question — precisely what is the criterion for inexcusable behavior in Virginia? Because it’s not KKK regalia, blackface, wishing death upon your opposition, watching children die, or even drug peddling. Where is the line to be drawn when gutting-and-packing the Supreme Court of Virginia is acceptable? Where is the line when announcing that the moment Democrats take power they will absolutely end the filibuster, pass everything, and pack the courts?

The undercurrent is that all of this is acceptable in the face of Republican resistance to Democratic maneuverings.

So what precisely is the criterion here? Because clearly it isn’t the things that Democrats actually say are offensive because they are so easily excused when the shoe goes on the other foot.

The criterion — so it appears — is being in the way.

Now if Virginia Democrats want the conversation stay down here if only to beat Republicans with experience, that’s fine. There’s plenty for Democrats to answer for, both on their rhetoric and their policy. Elaine Luria certainly voted for a whole lot of terrible policy during her short time in Washington and was given the boot once before because of it, and insofar as political arsonists go, blaming the fire brigade for trying to turn the economy around just isn’t going to cut it.

Yet there’s a weakness in reaching for the magic words — racism! sexism! bigotry! — especially when you don’t have the argument. Democrats are offering no clear vision on moving America forward other than stopping the Trump administration from fighting the mullahs in Iran, saving democracy by plowing through democratic norms, recklessly threatening to pack the courts, openly threatening to end the filibuster, and the return to “fake right, run woke” campaign style which Virginia endured and now must serve as an example to others nationwide.

The secret here is that Trump’s popularity numbers may very well be hovering at 40%, but the Democrats are at 35% and Republicans at 38%. The Economist/YouGov poll puts the generic ballot at D+3 — hardly the stuff of a landslide and hardly the portents of a 2026 blue tsunami. Prediction markets aren’t exactly sold on the idea of a blue wave in 2026 anymore, with both Kalshi and Polymarket shedding confidence in a Democratic sweep by the hour. Meanwhile, Democratic hopes of capturing the U.S. Senate during the midterms are becoming more and more distant.

Screaming fire! and racism! isn’t enough to win elections anymore. Folks are just plain tired of the trope, and Kiggans is the last possible person one could hope to stick with the label of prejudice. If anyone, someone on Luria’s campaign staff should be fired for pulling this cotton-pickin’ stunt.

If integrity were a Democratic value, we might even see movement and even an apology from Luria for dragging the discourse into the mud in the hopes her campaign could beat Kiggans with experience. Instead, Kiggans is winning the social media war, and by contrast, Luria looks like a candidate that has already forfeited both her mind and the election.

Yet once again, we find hypocrisy is the only integrity that binds the political left together nowadays. Or at least, openly hating Republicans for resisting, even if that means making temporary alliances with antisemites, racists, thugs, drug dealers, arsonists, and the very worst of America to win.

If that’s where the bar needs to go in order for Democrats to have a skeleton’s chance at winning a thing, it’d sure be nice if they would just say so. Not sure the rest of us need to sink to that level, but the honesty would be refreshing to see.

SHAUN KENNEY is the senior editor of The Republican Standard.