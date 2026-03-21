image source: Cook Political Report

In 37 years of involvement in politics, I have never witnessed a more reprehensible, demoralizing and morally bankrupt example of how pathetic its participants are than this current gerrymandering fight in Virginia.

Six years ago, Virginia Democrat friends of mine asked me to help them pass a non-partisan redistricting effort because the organization that had been advocating for the non-partisan, good government, legislation had made Republicans in the General Assembly distrustful of their motives.

Years before, I had led an effort to force Republicans in the House of Delegates to record subcommittee votes, where before they’d been killing bills in secret, so they didn’t have to be accountable for their votes or allow full votes on the floor.

Through public shaming, we succeeded.

I don’t like beating up on my own folks, but politicians rarely do things because they’re morally right. Gerrymandering was morally wrong, also.

I can still remember when one of former Rep. Thelma Drake’s consultants showed me the map behind his door and bragged about how he’d helped draw the district lines to eliminate black voters. He laughed with enthusiasm — I died inside.

Fast forward 15 years.

Brian Cannon, a former aide to Democrat U.S. Sen Mark Warner had heard of my standing up to Republicans on transparency and good government related issues and called me to ask if I’d be willing to help him with his effort to end partisan gerrymandering, a project he had been working on for years. While he had both Republicans and Democrats on his nonprofit board, the effort was identified as a left-wing one, mainly because the GOP held power an didn’t want to give up their ability to gerrymander (back then, the General Assembly used to draw the lines) and also because many of Brian’s activists, while right on the issue, let their partisan hostility and frustration flow out from beyond the disciplined talking points his capable team had assembled.

By the time I joined them, the hostility on both sides was so great that a number of GOP legislator friends called me a traitor — and one even tossed me out of his office because I was “working with the enemy.”

Moral Ideas; Moral Results

In deciding to help that effort, I’d been encouraged by democrats like Bob Gibson, former reporter at the Daily Progress who had emphasized to me that getting this non-partisan redistricting commission achieved “was the right thing — the moral thing to do.” Their sense of things, from folks I once respected and despite political differences, was impactful in my decision to help achieve the non-partisan commission, that today is the gold standard (and the only one of its kind in the country.)

We needed Republican support though and to achieve that I knew Republican legislators had to “see the light.”

There’s only one way politicians have epiphanies…

So I called the man I’ve respected in politics since I first met him in 1989, and who himself had been a victim of mean-spirited partisan gerrymandering in 1992. I asked former U.S. Senator, former Governor, and former U.S. Representative George Allen to lend his voice to our effort. He enthusiastically and excitedly agreed.

George Allen doesn’t do anything halfway. So we agreed to launch a town hall tour, similar to the ones he had joined me on to fight Obamacare and excess government spending years before when I’d run a small non-profit operation in Virginia with Tim Phillips and other freedom loving patriots. The town halls were great tools where you go out and speak directly with the “owners of the government” as Allen is fond of saying; the voters. Initially, I got calls from Republican leaders who told me I was “making a big mistake” and “how disappointed they were” in me, but slowly the tide began to turn. Then-delegate (now Senator) Chris Head from the New River Valley, credited Allen’s public facing events with making him a supporter of our plan. Others followed. Another thing I’ve heard George Allen say, on more than one occasion, is “the sooner you lead, the sooner others will follow.” That’s what happened. George Allen led; others admirably followed.

Republicans passed the constitutional amendment but it had to be passed a second time, the following year. The only problem was, Democrats managed to win control of the House of Delegates that fall and like Bilbo Baggins in Lord of the Rings they didn’t want to let go of the ring; they didn’t need a non-partisan redistricting commission anymore to achieve power.

As it became clear to Democrats in the General Assembly that they would be able to draw the lines themselves, some became like Gollum and refused to give up power, while other Democrats, while tempted, did the right thing — like Schuyler VanValkenburg and Abagail Spanberger.

Fast forward 5 years. They’ve ALL become Gollum. All except a very few have risen above partisanship to rightly claim the moral high ground. Brian Cannon and former Sen. Chap Peterson (Fairfax) are among those few.

Garbage Politics In; Garbage Politics Out

What this has taught me, after 37 years of hoping there was a larger percentage of good people in politics is, there aren’t.

95-98% are weak, narcissistic sociopaths who don’t put the well-being of future generations at the forefront of their decision-making process. It’s disappointing beyond disappointing but, this referendum on April 21 in Virginia will show us whether we’re permanently broken or not.

It’s clear the White House didn’t think this through either. The President’s advisors were idiots to demand Texas and Indiana gerrymander precisely because it set off this unsophisticated reaction from the always unsophisticated Don Scott and Louise Lucas.

Instead of spending money to defeat the Democrats’ gerrymandering effort here in Virginia resulting in the disenfranchisement of half of the state that votes republican, giving them a 10-1 representation in Congress, Team Trump is spending $$ to primary Republican legislators in Indiana who refused to comply with the White House’s demand that they gerrymander.

If those Indiana Republicans lose their primary challenges by the way — and they may — they’ll at least be able to sleep soundly knowing they did the right thing, while grifting consultants sucked the marrow out of our party.

Republicans Will Have to Lead Ourselves

We have inherited from our last governor, a Republican Party of Virginia that is out of money, lacks a grassroots network, or a clear message about who we are — all of which were squandered by Glenn Youngkin and his so-called “team” in their naive attempt to appear presidential (or vice presidential.)

In fact, in my lifetime, no Republican governor has left the state party in worse shape than what he found it in. As evidence of the lack of moral courage in our party, EVERYONE KNOWS THIS — and no one is willing to say it, because they all absurdly hold out hope that they might benefit from Youngkin’s crumbs.

Massachusetts, Maryland and California all gerrymandered Republicans into the Stone Age, years ago, before the White House went after Texas, Indiana, etc and Democrats in VA didn’t seem to mind that.

The hypocrisy on both sides is astounding — and I’ve heard and seen more than most.

The only hope for us to ever regain the moral high ground is to kill this proposed amendment on April 21 by voting NO.

The ulterior motives on both sides are unbecoming, but we the people get to determine what sort of state we want to be because we have the chance to set things right, just like Indiana did.

Be passionate about this. Do for ourselves what our leaders are incapable of. Put the planets back in alignment.

BEN MARCHI is the former director for Americans for Prosperity-Virginia and a political veteran of 30+ years. He now lives in Culpeper County.