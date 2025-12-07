The Republican Standard

The Republican Standard

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEBRA O MADDRELL's avatar
DEBRA O MADDRELL
Dec 7

Having sat through the entire Advance (except the Saturday night dinner), I have to say yours is an aspirational view. There are three people who have thrown their hat in the ring to serve as the new Chair, none of whom have "name recognition" statewide. Regardless, the SCC will elect the next Chair, and it will be a miracle if, whoever it is, he or she is not viewed as their creature. The mood of the rank and file is, to say the least, cantankerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bradley Glenn Pollack's avatar
Bradley Glenn Pollack
Dec 8

https://pagevalleynews.com/another-justice-department-cover-up/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Shaun Kenney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture