Rally Virginia has built its identity around a simple but powerful idea: women should not sit on the sidelines of politics—they should shape it. “Rally Virginia ladies do not complain about politics,” ROOZ emphasized, “They shape politics.”

The Grand Ballroom of The Jefferson Hotel was not very quiet this past Saturday morning.

It was electric.

While some are kicking the dirt, Rally Virginia did what the group promised it would do for Virginia conservatives. Over 250 women from across Virginia gathered for a sit-down breakfast that quickly transformed into something far more powerful — a high-energy, interactive, audience-driven leadership summit hosted by Rally Virginia.

From Albemarle to Loudoun, Fairfax to Gloucester, Lancaster to Stafford and Spotsylvania, delegations of women arrived ready — not just to listen, but to engage. County leaders sat side by side, notebooks open, minds sharp, prepared to participate in what would become a defining moment for the organization.

The Core of Virginia’s Conservative Movement

Once upon a time when Republicans were entirely outgunned and outmanned, the center of conservative leadership in Virginia was Pina Brooks Swift — a Stafford native and a legend in Virginia conservative circles. Starting with the Virginia Federation of Republican Women (VRFW) and the Dominion Republican Women’s Club, the center of gravity in Virginia Republican circles was always with women leading the way — Linwood Holton, John Chichester, Bill Howell among others.

The short version? Whenever there was soul-searching to be done or races to be won, I learned very early that you can’t do it without the ladies.

Today’s conservative champion at the center of it all is Rally Virginia’s founder, Rooz Dadaboy, known widely in Republican circles simply as ROOZ — the architect of Saturday’s event and the driving force behind a fast-growing, mission-driven movement. Rooz couldn’t help but set folks on fire from the word go and set the tone instantly:

“Richmond was rocking this morning because the Rally women rolled into town.”

And they did.

The Ladies of Rally Virginia

A New Model of Leadership

This was not a traditional political event. It was a reset of leadership, a standard of excellence, and a blueprint for action.

Rally Virginia has built its identity around a simple but powerful idea: women should not sit on the sidelines of politics—they should shape it. “Rally Virginia ladies do not complain about politics,” ROOZ emphasized, “They shape politics.”

That philosophy was on full display. There were no long speeches and no passive listening. Instead, the format was deliberate, fast-paced, and highly interactive, bringing in experts such as Delegates Anne Ferrell Tata, Hillary Pugh Kent, State Senator Tara Durant, and policy leaders such as former Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Gee — all of whom walked the audience through 12 key legislative bills shaping Virginia’s future.

Members of the administration of Glenn Youngkin and representatives connected to Jason Miyares also contributed insight, offering legal and policy perspectives.

Each presenter delivered a rapid, solid, five-minute breakdown: the facts, the stakes, the analysis, and then silence, because that was the moment the room had been trained for.

“This Is Your Moment”

If you have ever attended most events such as these, the politicians and experts stand up and preach like a Sunday sermon. This time around, the ladies of Rally Virginia were the ones throwing the fastballs over the plate. When time was up, Rooz stepped in — not to speak, but to challenge.

“This is your moment,” she told the room. “Ask what this bill really means. Who does it help? Who does it hurt? Ask the good, the bad, the ugly.”

What followed was not hesitation but engagement. Hands went up — fast. Questions came fast. The room transformed from a sermon into a live policy forum.

“Informed women are powerful women,” Rooz noted. “And powerful women shape policy.”

Rally Radar: Turning Information Into Influence

A major focus of the summit was Rally Virginia’s newest initiative: Rally Radar.

Described as Virginia’s first legislative watchdog, Rally Radar represents the organization’s commitment to staying ahead of policy developments—and mobilizing its network in real time. “When a bad bill enters our space,” Rooz said, “when something threatens affordability, when something smells like government overreach, we don’t wait. We act.”

The way it works is that every day, Rally Virginia’s policy team selects a bill that directly impacts Virginians with real consequences.

They break it down.

They analyze it.

They highlight what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s at stake.

Then they send it out — one report a day — to 98,000 women across the Commonwealth.

Since launching in December, Rally Virginia has distributed over five million Rally Reports.

“That’s not just communication,” Rooz said. “That’s influence. That’s reach. That’s power.”

More Than a Moment—A Movement

By the time the summit closed, the message sent not just to the speakers but to the audience themselves was unmistakable. This wasn’t just a breakfast, but something where Rally Virginia began to realize its own strength. Bigger than a meeting and certainly bigger than the powers-that-be in Richmond.

Much like in times past, there was a sense of leadership and urgency in the room, one where Virginia’s conservative movement was starting to rediscover its own strength and vitality. If the energy inside the Jefferson Hotel was any indication, Rally Virginia is not slowing down.

If Rooz Dadabhoy was one of the unsung heroes of Virginia’s conservative renaissance, there is no question that such a sentiment is past tense. If George Allen’s dictum rings true — the sooner you lead, the sooner others follow — then Rooz is building something that will be the cornerstone of any Republican renaissance in Virginia.