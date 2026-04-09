This week’s Washington Post decided to delve deeply into the redistricting debate and so far the new editorial board is hitting the nail right on the head regarding Spanberger’s cratering approval ratings:

The honeymoon ended quickly because Spanberger allowed herself to become the face of a hyperpartisan power grab that she knew to be wrong. . . . This has turned off independents and repulsed moderate Republicans who helped her win three competitive congressional races. Spanberger has come across as a hypocrite, one of the characteristics voters most dislike about politicians. Commercials and mailers highlight her past support for the 2020 constitutional amendment she’s now trying to unravel and previous condemnations of the tactics she’s now employing.

The hidden subtext behind the WaPo’s criticism of Spanberger isn’t so much directed at the governor insofar as it is directed at two groups of human beings: (1) her own team who have poorly staffed and advised her on the proper course of action, and (2) Senate Democrats who have forced Spanberger to sign her name to (and become the face of) an unpopular and wildly partisan redistricting grab.

The real question is whether the WaPo polling numbers are just a temporary dip for Spanberger out of a frustration over the redistricting amendment. One suspects that it is — and should the redistricting amendment indeed fail, Spanberger will have the opportunity to repeat what propelled her centrist image in the first place and put her own radicals in line.

If wise, Republicans should assume this to be the case and continue to work with Governor Spanberger where they can as the Executive Mansion continues to feud with Senate Democrats — particularly Louise Lucas and Scott Surovell as they treat power the same way an alcoholic treats alcohol, which if it means stealing other people’s alcohol, then the $7.1 billion and 3,250 new jobs Spanberger just announced as “supporting business investment” and “creating jobs” were all signed back in 2025 — by then-Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Redistricting: Five Fairfax Districts

Let’s get back to the fairness question, because precinct by precinct, one isn’t quite sure whether this is the infamous Rorschach test or a redistricting effort.

BEHOLD! The new VA-06 District!

Let’s be clear about what these lines actually produce. In five of the districts, Fairfax County and its immediate environs constitute the center of gravity — treating the rural parts of Virginia as satrapies to the Northern Virginia metropole.

Once upon a time, Virginia’s sense of itself was built around our rivers — our first superhighways to the old metropole of London. Then came industry and the railroads gave us our sense of place. Richmond for industry, Norfolk for shipping, the coalfields funding the commonwealth. Then came the interstates, and as the federal government became the new coalfields, our sense of place and self as Virginians shifted along with the job market.

All of these events attracted newcomers of every condition and background. Over the last three decades, there have been 2.5 million new Virginians. Of that, fewer than half were actually born in Virginia — meaning that one’s childhood memories, the seasons, the field trips to Williamsburg or Wakefield or Ferry Farm or Monticello — none of this is in the imagination or inventory or values of most Virginians who live here today.

We should press on this a bit more. Even first-generation Virginians learn a certain sense of what it is to be a Virginian — the introduction to any State in the Union and passport to any foreign country — and the long 400-year history of the Old Dominion. Once upon a time this history was celebrated for our 200th anniversary.

Not sure one sees the same celebration for our 250th. In fact, it’s almost as if Virginia and America made the world a worse place to live and not a better one.

Yet more to the point is this: Virginia is no longer seen as the highways and byways on the way to Williamsburg or Monticello, but rather as the parking lots and carefully manicured HOAs of Fairfax County.

As Virginia has continued to grow and newcomers have become Virginians, our sense of self and place has been dislocated. Fairfax — not Richmond — is the center of gravity. Urban and suburban centers — not rural Virginia — hold the moral imagination of what it is to be in Virginia.

Redistricting isn’t just about gerrymandering. For five of our districts to be Fairfax-centered isn’t just a culture shock but an upheaval. For four more of those districts to be predominated by the urban core of both Richmond and Norfolk turns rural Virginia into a satrapy of a major metropolitan core.

What these new maps offer isn’t just a Democratic power grab but a sense of what (and who) is most important to those in power.

When nine of the 11 seats gerrymandered by the Democrats are centered in urban localities — five of which are in Fairfax — and the scrapple district effectively grasps for every college and university? Virginia no longer represents herself, but rather somebody else’s version of an ideal that is tightly suburban and Beltway-oriented in their politics, needs, vision, and capacity.

That should bother folks outside of Fairfax, Richmond, and Norfolk a lot more than it does presently. No small wonder why the new lines have produced a cacophony of candidates that might sound normal inside the smoke-filled rooms — and one may wager on what was being smoked — versus the appetites and sensibilities of the rest of us.

SHAUN KENNEY is editor of The Republican Standard.