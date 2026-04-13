Pope Leo XIV is greeted by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune upon arrival at Houari Boumediene International Airport in Dar El Beida district in Algiers, Algeria, April 13, 2026. OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media

Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope — kicked off an 11-day apostolic visit to Africa, first visiting Algeria and the land of St. Augustine of Hippo before heading to war-torn Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.

Recent days have shown there to be a clear and concerted effort to drive a wedge between the Vatican and the United States, this after a series of efforts to raise questions as to the role of Vatican diplomacy in places such as Venezuela, Cuba, and Lebanon.

There should be little surprise that politicians make tremendous effort to have God on their side when making political decisions so as to shame those on the outside. Catholic moral and social teaching have a very long taproot — Athens and Jerusalem — which for the better part of a century has eschewed political and temporal power in exchange for its role as a spiritual power. In essence, the role of the Vatican is to focus political communities on the common good rather than politicized and ideological substitutions of the highest good.

God being the highest good of all and not something any one person can entirely have, one of the many basic goods behind which there is no other good but God is — you may have guessed — the human person and life itself. To put it more precisely, if the definition of a sacrilege is to destroy an object God loves, then to wantonly destroy human life is indeed a form of sacrilege.

This is precisely why, upon presenting Pope Saint John Paul II with the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2004, President George W. Bush was given a public scolding and lecture by the liberator of Eastern Europe on why the Iraq War was a moral wrong, a move that by Vatican standards was the equivalent of taking someone to the woodshed — even to the point of daring to contrast Bush with former President Ronald Reagan.

We miss Reagan, too.

Just War Doctrine and the US-Vatican Special Relationship

This is probably a good time to define terms. Yes, the mullahs of Iran are bad. Yes, Saddam Hussein is bad. Yes, the Iranians fund the terrorism that destabilizes much of the Middle East and beyond, with at least four Islamist terror attacks in the United States since the beginning of the conflict in the Straits of Hormuz.

The question then becomes when are all the euphemisms for violence — kinetic action, peacekeeping, self-defense, warfare — ever justified?

St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas reference the long theme in the Christian tradition regarding Just War Doctrine.

The damage inflicted by the aggressor on the nation or community of nations must be lasting, grave and certain.

All other means of putting an end to it must have been shown to be impractical or ineffective.

There must be serious prospects of success.

The use of arms must not produce evils and disorders graver than the evil to be eliminated.

Whether or not the present conflict in Iran or the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan (or the never-ending War on Terrorism) fulfill the requirements of just war theory is most certainly up for discussion. Yet what is never up for discussion is the dignity of the human person. War destroys human life, and whether warfare is waged in self-defense or pre-emptively, weighing these considerations is indeed a moral imperative — but the option for war and violence is almost always a non-starter precisely because war destroys human life.

Naturally there are conflicts where the Catholic Church has taken sides. The Battle of Lepanto in 1571 for instance (where the Turks were the aggressors). The Crusades (where once again the Turks were the aggressors at Manzikert in 1054). Yet even during the Napoleonic Wars, the Catholic Church did not take a side per se. After the collapse of the Papal States in 1871, the temporal power of the Holy See was confined to Vatican City itself and was not normalized until the 1929 Lateran Treaty where the Vatican City State abandoned all pretense to temporal power.

This maddening condition which the Vatican exercised before the Lateran Treaty during the First World War was even more maddening during the Second World War, where despite condemnations of the Nazis from Pope Pius XI in the encyclical Mit brennender sorge — a condemnation where 300,000 copies were first printed and then smuggled into Germany by the Catholic Church and then read from every pulpit simultaneously in March 1937 — the Vatican continued a policy of political neutrality while attempting at great risk to rescue nonbelligerents (most notably the few remaining 3,200 Jews of Rome and the 80,000 Jews in Hungary).

The role of Vatican diplomats has existed from the collapse of the Western Roman Empire through Charlemagne to the present day. After the Italian reunification, a certain clarity was provided where Vatican diplomats play the role of conduit — going places where other nations cannot go. For the United States, that means playing the role of mediator and distributing aid in places such as Venezuela, Cuba, Lebanon, Syria, Haiti, sub-Saharan Africa, and China. During the Second World War, Catholic priests and diplomats from non-belligerent Ireland and Spain would be the ones to go into Axis countries and help American civilians during wartime. Not having an intelligence apparatus of its own, then-Cardinal Pacelli (the future Pope Pius XII) would work with Cardinal Spellman of New York to first facilitate American OSS overseas only for the United States — which in the wake of isolationism had no real foreign service at the time — to learn from Vatican diplomats on how to be actual diplomats.

Thus the relationship between the United States and the Vatican began in earnest during a time where Catholics were not (and given recent events still are not) precisely American in the eyes of most, with dual loyalties at best and an alarming tendency towards integrating Church and State at its very worst — a condition that would only be remedied by the Second Vatican Council as it embraced the religious freedom of the Founding Fathers as the ideal.

By 1984, President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II formally established diplomatic relations between the United States and the Holy See, midwifed by each of the great men’s antipathy for the Soviet Union and a determination to break the spell of communism in Eastern Europe. This “special relationship” between the United States and the Vatican has been tried and tested at various times, but rarely has it been tested in such an open way as it has over the last few weeks.

Two Different Sets of Diplomacy

So there’s the rough history lesson as to how the United States and Vatican work together, why and how they came to work together, and why Vatican diplomacy looks odd from the perspective of the United States (or most foreign powers). Add to it a layer of the Vatican-speak when it comes to diplomatic relations, and there you have it — lots of hints, rarely direct, the renunciation of power as a means of solving disputes, and above all highly allergic to warfare, violence, and conflict.

Whether or not one believes that the conflict in Iran meets the high criteria for Just War Doctrine is a matter of prudential judgement. For those slightly confused about papal infallibility, the Holy Father is not infallible every time he offers an opinion on a thing. In fact, papal infallibility has only been invoked twice in the whole 2,000-year history of Christianity.

Now certainly Pope Leo XIV’s views on the conflict in Iran can be questioned and debated just as certainly as Pope John Paul II’s opposition to the Iraq War could and was questioned — even if most observers today would begrudgingly admit that John Paul II was most likely correct about the Iraq War and the long-term costs.

This having been said, Leo does reflect a very broadly held framework of thought embraced by over 1.4 billion human beings on this planet, supported by cardinals and bishops and priests and lay members of the Catholic Church who also hold these values and approaches.

For the President of the United States to unleash the sort of invective against the Holy Father is a mistake. Not only is it obtuse, not only does it mistake the role of Vatican diplomacy, such sentiment which one can only define as abject rage most likely comes from a place where Trump cannot control the pope — and most certainly cannot control the Catholic Church. Cage is as “soft on crime” all one pleases — it looks weird, sounds weird, because it is weird. One doesn’t expect temper tantrums from the leader of the free world.

It simply isn’t Reaganesque.

To Everything There is a Season

Obviously — at least to those of us to whom such things seem obvious — the correct move is to apologize to Pope Leo XIV and move on. Believe it or not, Catholics are really good about the whole forgiveness thing (it’s in the mission statement).

As for the political left in America that has finally found religion, let’s warmly welcome their sentiments for just a moment without misunderstanding their motives. Yet recognize that their concern — such as it is — is temporary and calculated. The nice thing about being Catholic is that we don’t need to fit within political religions in order to feel safe. Christus vincit, Christus regnat, Christus imperat.

For Vatican diplomats who operate among powers and principalities, the great resistance is to refuse to adopt the logic of power in the pursuit of the humane. This can seem maddening in cases where to politicians and policy makers, the moral decision path is clear as crystal.

Certainly, the modern popes have taken a great deal of criticism with the “Hitler’s Pope” myth — this despite operating open resistance networks against both fascists and communists.

Yet without Vatican diplomacy during the Second World War, certain things become much worse. Without Vatican diplomacy during the Cold War, Eastern Europe remains enslaved to Soviet Communism. Without Vatican diplomacy today, there are certain parts of the world that refuse to accept American aid but will welcome with open arms Caritas International and Catholic Relief Services.

Signs and Tweets and Wonders

This here is the real point of all the background, namely that there are only two institutions in the world today that hold global reach: the United States of America and the Holy See. The latter is a military superpower; the former is the dean of the diplomatic corps. The relationship between the United States and the Vatican runs very deep and does not always see eye-to-eye. Yet whether the man in the Chair of St. Peter is John Paul II, Benedict XVI, Francis, or Leo XIV — the modern popes are not politicians no matter how badly modern politicians desperately want them to be.

More to the point, while the United States sees time in weeks, the Vatican sees time in centuries. The special relationship between the United States and the Vatican has deep roots and is a more enduring bond than the momentary comings and goings of the temporary occupants in the White House. In fact, the Holy See is an institution that has stared down the temporary occupants of both the Reichkanzlei and the Kremlin alike. Heck — the Vatican has even survived bad popes.

One suspects that the public imagination will move on in about a week, but bullying doesn’t work against an institution that survived bad guys from Nero to Napoleon, Hitler, and Stalin. Panicked and angry social media posts? Meh — Herod did worse.

In fact, I’m sure there’s an observation somewhere that the blood of the martyrs is in fact the seed of the Church. A few angry social media posts aren’t going to scare a soul, even if they raise a momentary eyebrow or two.

Institutions that read time in centuries can most certainly handle a minor tiff. Those who see time in election cycles? Perhaps not so much.

SHAUN KENNEY is editor for The Republican Standard.