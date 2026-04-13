The Republican Standard

The Republican Standard

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEBRA O MADDRELL's avatar
DEBRA O MADDRELL
2d

All that being said, the Pope has as much of an obligation as the President to know his "audience," and, certainly, a much greater obligation to respond to provocation with charity. Just as the Archbishops of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. seem incapable of meeting Trump with charity, so has Pope Leo missed any number of opportunities to do likewise.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shaun Kenney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture