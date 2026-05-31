The Republican Standard

The Republican Standard

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DEBRA O MADDRELL's avatar
DEBRA O MADDRELL
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Some of us stood to be counted: on May 19, the voting members of the Fairfax County GOP passed resolutions to oppose the abortion, same-sex marriage/trans, felon "rights" amendments:

On the abortion amendment, the vote was 91 to oppose, 1 to be neutral, and 0 to support.

On the same-sex/trans amendment, the vote was 86 to oppose, 6 to be neutral, and 0 to support.

FCRC has yet to publish the results in its Newsletter, as promised.

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