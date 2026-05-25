The Republican Standard

The Republican Standard

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A.H. Pham's avatar
A.H. Pham
7d

This is a worthwhile piece, especially the call to actually read the Federalist Papers rather than weaponize isolated lines from them. But I'd push further on one thread you raise without quite pulling it all the way through — the observation that our political temperament has collapsed into "we won" as the only arbiter of right and wrong.

That collapse isn't accidental, and it isn't purely a moral failing of the political class. It's the structural outcome of an attention economy applied to democratic life. Tim Wu traces this arc in The Attention Merchants — from penny papers through radio, television, and now algorithmic feeds, every new medium commodifies attention, and the economics of that harvest inevitably push toward immediacy and sensation over sustained reasoning. What you're describing as the "we won" temperament is what happens when that logic fully colonizes politics: the democratic process stops being about deliberation and starts operating by the same rules as entertainment. Most views. Most likes. Most viral. The attention becomes the vote.

And that's the deeper problem your Federalist Papers recommendation inadvertently highlights. The Papers themselves are an artifact of a radically different information environment — months of sustained, pseudonymous argument in newspapers, designed to persuade through accumulated reason. Madison didn't write Federalist 51 as a tweet. Hamilton didn't write Federalist 78 to go viral. These were arguments that assumed a reader willing to sit with complexity, to follow an argument across dozens of installments, to weigh competing concerns without resolving them into a scoreboard.

What's changed isn't that people are less intelligent or less civic-minded. What's changed is the medium through which political information reaches them. Television news pioneered the collapse — breaking news formats that loop iconic imagery, produce emotional activation without narrative resolution, and keep the viewer in a perpetual present tense of crisis. The internet and social media accelerated it. The result is a public that is constantly stimulated by political information but rarely informed by it in the way deliberation requires. Information has to pass through narrative in order to become actionable — you have to place events within a coherent story about what is happening and why before you can reason about what to do. When the medium is optimized to prevent exactly that integration, what you get isn't deliberation. It's reaction. And reaction, by its nature, is binary: win or lose, us or them, right now.

Your point about Jay's contributions — Federalist 2 through 5, the fear of disunion into violent regional factions manipulated by foreign powers — lands harder than you might intend given the current landscape. The domestic influence operations you mention operate precisely through this attention-as-vote mechanism. They don't need to persuade anyone of anything substantive. They just need to capture attention and direct it toward division. The economics of the medium do the rest.

So the recommendation to read the Federalist Papers is a good one, but I'd frame the why differently. It's not just that the arguments are brilliant — they are — but that the form of argument they represent is what we've lost. The capacity to sit with eighty-five essays over the course of months, to let competing minds work through a problem without demanding an immediate winner, is itself the democratic muscle that atrophies when attention replaces deliberation. Reading them now isn't just civic education. It's an act of resistance against the medium that's replacing self-governance with spectacle.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Shaun Kenney
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shaun Kenney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture