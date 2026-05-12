Things are moving fast.

The Washington Post is beginning to suspect that something is not quite right with the kids on the left side of the aisle. In fact, the alarming suggestion that violence is an option in pursuit of the political — long seen by conservatives — is just now percolating on the opposite side of the aisle.

“If somebody knew what needed to be done, that person should probably just do it …” the 27-year-old progressive influencer continued, conspicuously not defining “it.” Then he uploaded the 62-second video to TikTok, where it accumulated more than 700,000 likes and 3.2 million views. His version on Instagram garnered another 1.4 million views. “Crazy how we all know exactly what you’re talking about,” one of thousands of commenters replied.

Don’t worry — so do the rest of us.

Making matters more complicated, Jamelle Bouie — a University of Virginia graduate and fomenter of BLM hatred during the 2017 and 2020 riots — is openly calling for Virginia Democrats to nullify the Supreme Court of Virginia ruling.

Thankfully, this call was met with incredulity from the vast majority of the Richmond press corps but not entirely met with incredulity from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democrats in Virginia who not only entertained the possibility of doing this over the weekend only to follow it up with a filing in the U.S. Supreme Court to do precisely that.

The absurdity gets worse as Democrats began calling for the open gutting of the Supreme Court of Virginia, packing it with like-minded souls, and then re-trying the entire gerrymandering case in order to achieve the desired result:

Meanwhile, Dwayne Yancey takes a quick peek at what it would actually take to “gut-and-pack” the Supreme Court of Virginia — and it isn’t pretty:

If the court ruling was a bombshell, then the notion that Democrats would fire the justices who ruled against them is another. We’re now measuring Virginia political news in megatons. We are deep into an era where, if either party suffers a political setback, they simply try to change the rules. My role is sometimes to make sense of nonsense, so here goes. 1. This is not a serious proposal. Someone on that call with Jeffries may think it’s serious, but it’s not. That’s not me saying that, it’s the calendar. In court filings as part of the election litigation, the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Election identified May 12 as the deadline by which the state election bureaucracy needed to know what the map is so it could begin preparations for congressional primaries. Those primaries aren’t until Aug. 4, but early voting begins June 18 and the deadline for candidates to file is May 26. Because of the proposed amendment, all those dates are already later than usual. Set aside the politics of firing a court that delivered an unfavorable ruling, and just focus on all the procedural mechanisms that would have to be involved: To convene the General Assembly, pass a law lowering the justices’ retirement age to 54 (which could clear out the court), persuade the governor to sign such a bill, then get a bench of justices in place, and get a rehearing simply seems impossible — unless someone wants to undo the whole election process this year.

So there it is — not that the proposal wasn’t in earnest, but rather that its practical implications are simply infeasible.

Which brings us to Governor Spanberger — our moderate Democratic governor and centrist champion who has just burned through every ounce of political capital and spent over $100 million according to the New York Times to produce the most divided political climate in Virginia history by being roped into an unconstitutional power grab.

Most observers are still waiting and hoping for the moderate to emerge. Yet Spanberger has had the time to be that person. Her press advisors have had the time to make the argument. Her senior staff has had the time to advise her in this regard.

Spanberger doesn’t appear to be keen to re-establish herself on any moral high ground anytime soon.

Carville on Packing the Courts: “Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it. Just do it.”

Jonathan Turley is a constitutional law professor at George Washington University whose recent book is simply outstanding stuff. More to the point, what Turley warns about is the rise of sentiment within Democratic circles that the constitution — the organic law which sets the playing field for us all — is indeed an obstacle to their political aims to be circumvented and not obeyed:

Democratic strategist James Carville stated matter-of-factly, “They’re going to recommend that the number of Supreme Court justices go from nine to 13. That’s going to happen, people.” He added recently, “Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it. Just do it.” What is striking about the Virginia proposal is that it is being pushed so openly and unapologetically. Democrats realize that they have alienated half of Virginia already. Republicans and independents are not likely to forget that every major Democrat in their state, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger, sought to erase their very political existence. It is not partisan, it is personal. In destroying bridges to cross-over voters in the purple state, what is left is raw political brutality. You must dump-and-pump in seeking radical measures to grab power. In the process, no court or institution is sacred in the cause of social and political change. It is all part of the Nike School of Constitutional Law: Just do it.

Now the alarming part about all of this is that — if SCOVA had gone the opposite way and affirmed the referendum as constitutionally valid — it would be Democrats reminding 49% of the public that 91% of the power belongs in the hands of the other half of Virginia and that constitution and the rule of law must be respected. Anything less would be fascism.

Violence and the Political Left

Yet there’s a problem we need to discuss openly, something that can’t be undone by using January 6th as a magic word in the face of BLM/Antifa violence, three assassination attempts against the president, the assassination of a former state House Speaker by a Tim Walz appointee, the burning of a governor’s home by an antisemitic leftist, nearly a dozen storming of state capitols — the most recent one being Tennessee — assassinations of CEOs, SPLC funding of citronella Nazis in places like Charlottesville, and calls to nullify court orders through massive resistance.

Making matters worse, fully 1 in 4 “very liberal” Americans believe that violence is acceptable in politics, whereas a paltry 3% of “very conservative” Americans — 1 in 33 — believe likewise.

Violence in politics is not a problem with its origins in the political right, but in the political left and to the point where the political left has to manufacture the violence in order to engage in the whataboutism.

Regardless of what one might think of the Trump administration or the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury issued charges for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and issuing false statements against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). In effect, they created the bogeyman they wanted and then raised money against the bogeyman they created.

Not the federal government, but a jury of our peers did this.

Not a Trump administration witch hunt, but our neighbors.

Not a cabal — but a jury.

Critics will argue that these tides come in and out depending on who is in the White House, the counterpoint to which is that in the Trump interregnum, there wasn’t exactly a reciprocal spike of burning cities, smashed businesses, and assassinations — the honest comparison simply isn’t there because it doesn’t exist. Invoking January 6th as an excuse for violence is little more than using a magic word and hoping for a result.

Repeat after me — we do not use the bad behavior of others to justify our own bad behavior. If Republicans had rioted in the streets after the April referendum in Virginia, demanded nullification, threatened to disobey a lawful court order, and proceeded to engage in violent protests — the Democrats would have had a point.

They don’t.

Is There a Fault in Our Stars?

The problem now is that for more than a few decades, we have entertained as a halfhearted joke that violence against the system is a morally acceptable choice, from Herbert Marcuse to college protests seeking to recapture the adolescence of the 1960s and 1970s. That unchecked impulse to buck the system was something a decadent society could afford. The tree of liberty may not have needed the blood of patriots and tyrants, but a little trim here and there?

The core of democratic socialism is that the system punishes the have-nots in such a way that is indistinguishable from violent force. What difference is there if I take your income away, steal your things, or ensure you will never have access to power? All of it has the same effect as coercion, therefore violence in the pursuit of need is morally acceptable because error has no rights.

Some excessive moralizing about the role of the Second Amendment in the American experiment is worth having here, because the Founding Fathers really did believe that the right to keep and bear arms was a personal right rooted in both the 1689 English Bill of Rights and Magna Carta:

That the subjects . . . may have arms for their defence suitable to their conditions and as allowed by law;

The Second Amendment is just as clear. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

During the debates on the adoption of the U.S. Constitution in Virginia in 1788, the topic of whether the federal government should maintain a militia and strip the citizens of their firearms was contrasted with arming the people and having them form the militia. In the end, the people won out for both practical and moral reasons, yet there is at core something we too often neglect. Jefferson’s sigil — resistance to tyrants is obedience to God — wasn’t just a symbolic gesture. It very nearly became the official motto of the United States (our de facto motto still being e pluribus unum and “In God We Trust” as the official motto coming much later).

Of course, more astute historians will note that just as Virginia’s state seal contains the epigram Sic Semper Tyrannus the seal has an obverse which reads Perseverando, so too does the Great Seal of the United States bear on the obverse Novus Ordo Seclorum — a new world order.

The lines have nothing to do with conspiracy theories, but they do have a lot to do with Virgil’s Eclouges describing the coming of a golden age. Given the concerns of the Founding Fathers on the disunity of the early American republic, the lesson is simple — that unlike the bloody history of Europe, the Americans would build peace upon the Union. That unlike the bloody history of Europe, the transfer of power would be peaceful because liberty would be tempered by constitution.

For better or worse, our government is predicated on self-government. Failure to govern ourselves means that we resort to the heavy hand of government. Once the pendulum starts to swing, there are either voices that will restrain the extremes or those who will sell out to the extremes on principle — and you can do the most terrible things to other people when you do them on principle.

In the end, the rules go out the window. Most Americans aren’t ready for that, but as the fascists and communists of the 20th century learned and weaponized, most people just want to be left alone so they can get by — even at the cost of trading a little bit of freedom for a whole lot of safety.

So they make us unsafe and then issue the demands.

Or worse, they fund a perfectly crafted opposition so as to stoke fear and then issue demands against a bogeyman that wouldn’t be as big if it weren’t so well funded and only then issue the demands.

At some point in time, Americans will wake up and figure out they have been played. That the voices pitting us against one another are doing so on purpose and that our neighbors and friends really aren’t terrible people after all. That self-government is a damned sight better than some tyrant whose imperative comes from the worst mandate of all — that they simply mean well.

Unfortunately, one in four of our very liberal friends don’t agree at all. Democrats in Washington don’t agree either, nor do our friends in the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate. Nor does Virginia House Speaker Don Scott who is spearheading the appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

At present, neither does Governor Spanberger.

Weeding Out Bad Actors (The Right Way)

Now before someone goes “…but Trump!” as an excuse let’s remember something at core. Trump doesn’t make people terrible, but he does give terrible people an excuse to be who they are.

Benjamin Franklin offers the best advice in his Autobiography:

"Like him who, having a garden to weed, does not attempt to eradicate all the bad herbs at once... but works on one of the beds at a time."

There is no use waving our fingers at abstractions such as violence or insurrection or nullification as an idea. Instead, when we see instances of bad behavior, it should be enough to call out that particular instance. No jurisprudence needed.

Unfortunately, we live in an era where bad behavior is justified with the bad behavior of others, which only coarsens society and ourselves. The excuse to be terrible to one another is a human impulse, but probably not a mature one. Yet here we are.

That terrible people seem to hold in reserve the right to be terrible at a time of their choosing reflects a second truism: Democrats can behave like Democrats so long as Republicans never behave like Democrats. This is what shocks Democrats about things like January 6th but makes them totally blind and ambivalent towards the tidal wave of assassinations, arson, riots, storming state capitols, and the like.

The good news is that you see the political left grappling with its progressive wing. The comedian-turned-commentator Bill Maher is doing this in spades. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is doing this despite enormous pressure from his own party. Abigail Spanberger arguably ran on and won in Virginia on her reputation to do likewise.

Would certainly like to see what those 3 in 4 “very liberal” people are doing to dial things back in their own party.

In the meantime, yes — Republicans do have a duty to police our own, not assassinate our opponents, not burn down their homes, not loot their businesses, and not burn down cities in mass protest causing billions of dollars in property damages. Good job, ladies and gentlemen.

So far.

SHAUN KENNEY is the senior editor for The Republican Standard.