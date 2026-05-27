Don’t ever ask anyone where they are from, goes the old joke. If they're from Texas, they will tell you, and if they aren’t? You don’t want to embarrass them.

Of course, Virginians can joke about this because after all — we are Virginians and it is adorable when the second sons of the Old Dominion flatter us by imitating our magnanimity.

I’m certain that Democrats are quite pleased that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton not only upset but crushed Senator John Corbyn (R-TX) in the Republican primary, anticipating that it will now be easier to defeat Paxton in the general.

Yet there’s something missing in the hubris. Yes, President Trump endorsed Ken Paxton, but unless anyone need reminders, if there is one thing more unpopular than Trump and MAGA it is the Democratic Party. This is the blind spot of just about every Democrat when it comes to Trump, because the question isn’t whether one supports Trump or opposes him, but rather whether or not one is willing to stand up to the Democratic Party or compromise.

Consider Loudoun County at the height of the COVID restrictions and the transgender movement. Parents were actively being pushed out of public education, with former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) famously crystalizing the concerns with the gaffe that teachers — not parents — are the primary educators of our children. Virginia Republicans rode the wave of outrage, and the result was a trifecta for all three statewide seats.

In 2021, the fighter was Youngkin. In 2016 and 2024 — the fighter is Trump.

What we are seeing in Texas and elsewhere isn’t due to the popularity of Donald J. Trump in Republican circles. Far from it — Trump is a divisive figure who pushes people off the fence and will remain as such when the history books are written, and the final analysis drawn up free of hyperbole or sentiment.

Yet what Democrats are missing in all of this is that Trump is a symptom of their own party’s intransigence. When the opposition wants to pack the courts, pass a host of openly socialist policies, openly supports gender ideology in education, puts an amendment on the ballot that will upend parental notification and parental consent on transgender surgeries as well as elective abortions for minors, and passing a series of unconstitutional legislation from gerrymandering to anti-2A provisions — that’s a problem.

In Virginia, the fact we are even remotely considering upending Right to Work, considering upending the MOUs for data centers, that we are even remotely considering collective bargaining, that we are actively considering further DEI mandates, that we still do not have a state budget, and that Virginia Democrats are much more concerned about one-upping one another rather than doing the basic blocking and tackling of governance?

Here’s where the Democrats simply do not get it. The reason why Trump has the staying power that he does is precisely because the Democrats continue to push crazy instead of policy. Fulminating against Trump isn’t the solution it seems, and among Republicans, the crazier and more emotive the Democrats sound the greater the demand for fighters to resist the crazy rather than statesmen.

That’s how you get Trump.

In the meantime, the UVA Center for Politics has shifted the Texas Senate seat from Likely to Leans Republican.

Meanwhile, Virginia still doesn’t have a budget.

Instead of working on a budget, Senate Democratic leadership is now openly threatening a government shutdown unless they get what they want. Governor Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) is unapologetic on the vetoes — even going so far as to claim that the leadership of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly simply isn’t used to female leadership, per Dwayne Yancey over at Cardinal News:

Just as she repeated the phrase “the devil’s in the details” later in our interview, the governor’s power to propose amendments — and her intention to use it — was a theme Spanberger returned to several times during our interview. She also said that some legislators have told her privately that some of the conflict between the General Assembly and the new governor could be due to resentment on the part of some legislators at having to deal with a woman in the role of chief executive for the first time.

Interesting to me is that Yancey’s conversation seemed to be more confessional than homily, so we should be looking forward to a real glimpse of just where Spanberger is after bankrupting her political capital in pursuit of unconstitutional gerrymandering. If there is a centrist in Spanberger, now is the time to lay down a marker.

In the meantime, Senate Democrats don’t appear to be in any rush to compromise. Neither do House Democrats, where Speaker Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) is playing a similar game with a more reasonable approach.

Then there is Governor Spanberger’s perspective, which to date has either not been considered by the General Assembly or she simply hasn’t shared her thoughts (or been invited to share them).

Ali Ahmad over at the Jefferson Forum writes about the impact that 11th hour thinking has on not just the state budget, but public services:

In the dead of night that the “11th hour” brings, House and Senate Democrats may also force the Governor’s hand, again, on the legislative priorities they have been tussling about since March. Governor Spanberger has made several high-profile vetoes against priorities of key legislators. Skill game legalization, the Tysons casino, banning ICE from making arrests in courthouses, collective bargaining, the prescription drug affordability board, trial-lawyer benefitting class action lawsuits, and retail marijuana are all out. But the General Assembly can put them back in as additional enactments tucked in the back of the budget. If a budget bill is dropped on her desk on June 22nd, she will be limited in her ability to offer amendments without becoming the “trigger” of the government shutdown. When the budget is amended, it does not go into effect but goes back to the General Assembly for consideration. She will have one other option. While not nearly as nimble, the Governor can “item veto” whole budget items and the spending they authorize. The power has been successfully used, most recently by Governor Youngkin, to veto out additional enactments tucked into the back of the budget. If the legislature presses the issue, this sets up the once-sleepy Supreme Court of Virginia for yet another set of monumental rulings. While the “Capitol Square Shutdown Showdown” is certainly fun to watch, it’s not good for Virginia.

Fixing the problem is one thing. Yet as of this moment, Democrats seem far more intent on fixing the blame when they can’t get what they want. This works perfectly well when Republicans are in power thanks to a sympathetic press, but now that Democrats hold both houses of the General Assembly and the Executive Mansion, there should be no excuse for not being able to run the government.

Instead, there is a very expensive game of chicken being played where running Virginia into the ground somehow seems like a grand idea to the Democrats. When teachers aren’t being paid and deputies are working for free come July 1st, we will get to test how that theory will work.

Or won’t.

SHAUN KENNEY is the senior editor for The Republican Standard.