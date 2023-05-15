The Republican Standard

The Republican Standard

The Republican Standard
The New Dominion Podcast
S01E02: On Empowerment and Development
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-51:58

S01E02: On Empowerment and Development

Shaun Kenney's avatar
Shaun Kenney
May 15, 2023

Cori and Megan Roberts share their thoughts on local music and culture, revitalizing downtown districts, the importance of transparency re: humanitarian non-profits, and the dichotomy of two.

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