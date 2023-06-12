The Republican Standard

The Republican Standard

The Republican Standard
The New Dominion Podcast
S01E06: Daniel Cortez on the Independent Voter
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S01E06: Daniel Cortez on the Independent Voter

Shaun Kenney's avatar
Shaun Kenney
Jun 12, 2023

Daniel Cortez: broadcaster, Marine, recipient of the Purple Heart, chairman of the National Vet Court Alliance, member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity under Trump and Biden, champagne aficionado... and the one time he almost knocked over the Queen of England.

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