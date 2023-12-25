The Republican Standard

The Shot Heard 'Round America
The attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump should be a wakeup call, but it won't be.
  
Shaun Kenney
Keep Calm and Read Federalist 70
Plus, Biden's poll numbers take a staggering hit post-debate.
  
Shaun Kenney

June 2024

OF COURSE the Ten Commandments Belong in Classrooms
The Ten Commandments remind us that only law -- not mobs -- govern with justice.
  
Shaun Kenney
WINNERS AND LOSERS: 2024 Primary Edition
Endorsements matter in low turnout elections. Whether Virginia joins the GOP column in 2024 depends on whether black and Hispanic voters come home.
  
Shaun Kenney

April 2024

Virginia Needs More Republicans Like David Botkins
You're not going to find a Republican more in love with the GOP as an institution in Virginia's 1st District.
  
Shaun Kenney

March 2024

BREAKING: MIYARES ENDORSES TRUMP
Virginia AG Jason Miyares becomes the first statewide Virginia elected official to do so.
  
Shaun Kenney

January 2024

Miyares, Youngkin Honor the 51st March for Life in Washington
It was snowy and cold, but it didn't stop the largest and longest civil rights protest in American history from turning out in huge numbers.
  
Shaun Kenney
Spanberger, Miyares Post Excellent Numbers for Virginia's 2025 Gubernatorial Contest
Stoney gets outraised 3:1 while Sears invests in small dollar donors heading into an expected 2025 gubernatorial campaign.
  
Shaun Kenney
A Drama-Free Virginia's 2024 General Assembly Session? Maybe...
Apart from Youngkin's sales tax hike, things sure do look slow this year.
  
Shaun Kenney

December 2023

O Magnum Mysterium
"Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy..."
  
Shaun Kenney

November 2023

CORTEZ: Virginia AG Miyares and Marine Sergeant Major Exchange Roles
Each of us have our roles, writes Cortez, yet being willing to stand in the breach against terror and bear witness to truth is the best mark of a…
For Virginia Republicans, A Few Thousand Votes Would Have Made The Difference
Redistricting and $35 million in cash from Democratic dark money groups purchases narrow one-seat majorities in Virginia's General Assembly.
  
Shaun Kenney
