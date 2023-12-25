Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Shot Heard 'Round America
The attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump should be a wakeup call, but it won't be.
Jul 14
•
Shaun Kenney
487
Share this post
The Shot Heard 'Round America
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Keep Calm and Read Federalist 70
Plus, Biden's poll numbers take a staggering hit post-debate.
Jul 2
•
Shaun Kenney
7
Share this post
Keep Calm and Read Federalist 70
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
June 2024
OF COURSE the Ten Commandments Belong in Classrooms
The Ten Commandments remind us that only law -- not mobs -- govern with justice.
Jun 24
•
Shaun Kenney
10
Share this post
OF COURSE the Ten Commandments Belong in Classrooms
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
WINNERS AND LOSERS: 2024 Primary Edition
Endorsements matter in low turnout elections. Whether Virginia joins the GOP column in 2024 depends on whether black and Hispanic voters come home.
Jun 20
•
Shaun Kenney
12
Share this post
WINNERS AND LOSERS: 2024 Primary Edition
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
April 2024
Virginia Needs More Republicans Like David Botkins
You're not going to find a Republican more in love with the GOP as an institution in Virginia's 1st District.
Apr 24
•
Shaun Kenney
10
Share this post
Virginia Needs More Republicans Like David Botkins
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
March 2024
BREAKING: MIYARES ENDORSES TRUMP
Virginia AG Jason Miyares becomes the first statewide Virginia elected official to do so.
Mar 6
•
Shaun Kenney
6
Share this post
BREAKING: MIYARES ENDORSES TRUMP
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
January 2024
Miyares, Youngkin Honor the 51st March for Life in Washington
It was snowy and cold, but it didn't stop the largest and longest civil rights protest in American history from turning out in huge numbers.
Jan 20
•
Shaun Kenney
14
Share this post
Miyares, Youngkin Honor the 51st March for Life in Washington
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Spanberger, Miyares Post Excellent Numbers for Virginia's 2025 Gubernatorial Contest
Stoney gets outraised 3:1 while Sears invests in small dollar donors heading into an expected 2025 gubernatorial campaign.
Jan 18
•
Shaun Kenney
14
Share this post
Spanberger, Miyares Post Excellent Numbers for Virginia's 2025 Gubernatorial Contest
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A Drama-Free Virginia's 2024 General Assembly Session? Maybe...
Apart from Youngkin's sales tax hike, things sure do look slow this year.
Jan 2
•
Shaun Kenney
14
Share this post
A Drama-Free Virginia's 2024 General Assembly Session? Maybe...
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
December 2023
O Magnum Mysterium
"Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy..."
Dec 25, 2023
•
Shaun Kenney
15
Share this post
O Magnum Mysterium
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
November 2023
CORTEZ: Virginia AG Miyares and Marine Sergeant Major Exchange Roles
Each of us have our roles, writes Cortez, yet being willing to stand in the breach against terror and bear witness to truth is the best mark of a…
Nov 24, 2023
1
Share this post
CORTEZ: Virginia AG Miyares and Marine Sergeant Major Exchange Roles
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
For Virginia Republicans, A Few Thousand Votes Would Have Made The Difference
Redistricting and $35 million in cash from Democratic dark money groups purchases narrow one-seat majorities in Virginia's General Assembly.
Nov 8, 2023
•
Shaun Kenney
8
Share this post
For Virginia Republicans, A Few Thousand Votes Would Have Made The Difference
therepublicanstandard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Shaun Kenney
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts